2026 All-NBA Team Predictions: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama Lead the List

The All-NBA has always been about dominance during a season, and this year, availability mattered more than ever. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama were completely dominant for their teams, and they will almost certainly headline the All-NBA Teams this season.

With the 65-game threshold continuing to reshape the landscape, several superstars such as Luka Doncic (unless qualifying through an extraordinary circumstance challenge), Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, and Giannis Antetokounmpo all delivered elite production but simply didn’t meet the requirement.

The result? A new mix of rising stars and established forces is claiming their place on one of the league’s most prestigious lists. Here are the predicted All-NBA Team predictions.

All-NBA 3rd Team

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jamal Murray’s season (career-high 25.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 7.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 0.4 BPG) felt like a continuation of his playoff reputation spilling into the regular season. He controlled games and gave Denver a steady second engine behind Nikola Jokic. There’s a calm confidence to his game now, which is why he made his first All-Star selection and is in the running for Clutch Player of the Year.

James Harden adapted with his new team, and that’s what makes this season stand out with averages of 23.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 0.4 BPG. He leaned into playmaking, picked his scoring spots more selectively, and still managed to dictate tempo as few others can. Even without gaudy scoring numbers every night, his fingerprints were all over Cleveland’s success.

Jalen Johnson’s breakout with the Hawks was undeniable, posting 22.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, and 0.4 BPG. He brought athleticism, versatility, and improved offensive aggressiveness, turning him into a nightly problem for opposing defenses. The potential is now production, and the production is becoming consistent.

Scottie Barnes (18.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 1.5 BPG) continues to blur the lines between positions, doing a little bit of everything at a high level. His playmaking, defense, and improved scoring made him the heartbeat of Toronto. Barnes led the Raptors into the postseason as the 5th seed, so his spot on the All-NBA Third Team is well deserved.

Chet Holmgren was a cornerstone for the Thunder’s dominant defense, anchoring them while stretching the floor offensively (17.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.6 SPG, and 1.9 BPG). His timing as a rim protector and ability to impact shots without fouling gave OKC a defensive identity, and he is the second-best player on the best team in the world.

All-NBA 2nd Team

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Brunson didn’t just lead the Knicks; he kept them in the hunt for the Eastern Conference throne as the 3rd seed. In a season full of pressure, he delivered night after night (26.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, and 0.1 BPG), controlling pace, hitting tough shots, and embracing the responsibility of being the go-to option in New York. We expect Brunson to make the All-NBA Team every season at this point.

Tyrese Maxey’s growth continues to feel exponential, as he averaged a career-high 28.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.9 SPG, and 0.8 BPG. His speed, scoring, and improved decision-making turned him into one of the most dangerous guards in the league. What stands out most is his confidence as the new face of the 76ers.

Donovan Mitchell was a scoring machine this season, posting 27.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.5 SPG, and 0.3 BPG, but his impact went beyond buckets this season. He led, he created, and he delivered in big moments. Cleveland leaned on him heavily, and more often than not, he came through. There is no doubt who the best shooting guard in the NBA was this season.

Even in an up-and-down season for the Rockets, Kevin Durant continued to age like a player who simply refuses to decline. His scoring remains effortless, his efficiency elite, and his presence alone shifts defensive game plans. Durant was spectacular this season, posting 26.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, and 0.9 BPG, and with a whopping 78 games played, he is easily on the All-NBA Second Team.

Jalen Duren’s dominance (19.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.8 SPG, and 0.8 BPG) has been one of the most important stories in Detroit’s surge to the top of the East. He dominated inside, controlled the glass, and gave the Pistons a physical edge that few teams could match. This felt like the season everything clicked for the All-Star center.

All-NBA 1st Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t just have an MVP-caliber season (31.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 0.8 BPG) because he defined what controlling every game was. His scoring was there, and his ability to take over games felt almost automatic. The Thunder’s leap to the top of the league starts and ends with him. We also expect the reigning MVP to capture his second award before likely winning his second NBA title.

Jaylen Brown took another massive step forward by averaging 28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 0.4 BPG, leading the Celtics to the 2nd seed in the East despite Jayson Tatum’s absence. He attacked defenses with purpose, defended at a high level, and delivered in the biggest moments for Boston. Without question, this was an MVP-caliber season for Brown.

Kawhi Leonard was finally healthy, and we saw how the game slowed down to his pace. His efficiency, defense, and control in isolation made him one of the most complete players in the league once again (27.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG). Quietly dominant, as always, but health was key for the future Hall of Famer this season.

The player who led the league in rebounds and assists, Nikola Jokic, was the most dominant superstar in basketball yet again (27.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 10.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 0.8 BPG). He sees plays before they happen, creates offense out of nothing, and puts up numbers that feel almost casual. The scary part is how effortless it all looks, and he will likely finish runner-up to SGA in the MVP race.

Victor Wembanyama is already bending the league to his will after posting 25.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 3.1 BPG. He will run away with Defensive Player of the Year, finish top-three in MVP voting, and will lead the league in blocks. Get ready, we could be living in Wemby’s world moving forward.