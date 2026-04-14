Azzi Fudd Becomes Teammates With Girlfriend Paige Bueckers As Dallas Wings Select Her With No. 1 Pick Of WNBA Draft

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers will get to play together in the WNBA.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Azzi Fudd Becomes Teammates With Girlfriend Paige Bueckers As Dallas Wings Select Her With 1st Pick In WNBA Draft
Credit: Fadeaway World

The Dallas Wings selected former UConn star Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday. While being the top pick in the draft is a special feeling in itself, Fudd now also gets to play alongside her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers.

The Wings had selected Bueckers with the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Fudd was in attendance that night and was even seated at the table. Bueckers wasn’t at the table at The Shed at Hudson Yards last night, but she was in the arena and was delighted by the Wings’ selection.

Fudd is also understandably thrilled to be reunited with Bueckers, who was her teammate at UConn from 2021 to 2025.

“Paige is an incredible player,” Fudd said, via WFAA. “Everybody knows that. She’s someone that makes playing basketball easy, and so I think just the prior experience knowing how to play with her, play off of her will only help going into this.”

“Our time at UConn, it was just full of injury,” Fudd stated. “Full of like, either I was playing, she wasn’t. She was playing, I wasn’t. It wasn’t until last year that we really got a chance to actually play together, and even then, it wasn’t a full season. So I feel like there’s still so much left on the table… So much potential, with not just her but the entire Dallas Wings roster. So, I can’t wait, obviously, to play with her again, but to play with every single one of them.”

Bueckers and Fudd first met at tryouts for the USA Women’s Under-16 National Team in 2017. The former then urged the latter to follow her to UConn, and she did in 2021. Injuries, though, meant they didn’t get to play much together for a while.

Bueckers and Fudd finally were healthy in the 2024-25 season and led the Huskies to the national title in April. A few months later, it was finally confirmed that they were in a relationship. Rumors had been flying around for quite some time that the UConn teammates were dating, but neither had addressed them.

Then, in June, Fudd posted a picture on Instagram, in which you could see that “paige bueckers’ girlfriend” was written on her iPhone case.

There was still some doubt at that point, as this could be something best friends do. Bueckers, though, later acknowledged they were a couple during an interview with WAG Talk in July.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WAGTalk (@wagtalk)

Bueckers and Fudd will now be looking to lead the Wings to glory, as they did with the Huskies. The team finished with a woeful 10-34 record last season, though, so it won’t be easy to turn their fortunes around.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) smiles after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images 2026 All-NBA Team Predictions: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama Lead The List
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like