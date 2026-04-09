Thunder Player Ratings: Chet And Shai Dismantle Clippers To Keep A Firm Grip On 1st Seed

The Oklahoma City Thunder stayed in character and beat the Los Angeles Clippers with a 128-110 scoreline that has to be respected because this wasn’t a one-man show. It was literal waves.

Every time the Clippers tried to settle in, OKC had another answer, another run, another player stepping up. And at the center of it all, Chet Holmgren delivered one of those nights that remind you just how high his ceiling really is, alongside his superstar teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chet Holmgren: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 2 TOV, 10-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 7-10 FT, 31 MIN

This felt like a statement. Holmgren was everywhere – protecting the rim, stretching the floor, finishing inside, and even creating for others. The efficiency jumps off the page, but it’s the versatility that really stands out. He didn’t just impact the game; he controlled it on both ends. When he plays like this, OKC looks borderline unstoppable.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 11 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 9-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-1 FT, 30 MIN

Not a typical scoring explosion, but Shai didn’t need it. He shifted into playmaker mode and carved up the defense with patience and control. Eleven assists tells the story – he dictated the tempo and made sure everyone got involved. This was leadership through rhythm, not force.

Jalen Williams: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 7-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 32 MIN

Williams continues to feel like the glue that holds everything together. He scored efficiently, facilitated when needed, and defended with energy. There’s a calm confidence to his game – nothing rushed, nothing forced. Just smart, winning plays over and over.

Isaiah Joe: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 6-9 FG, 4-7 3PT, 5-5 FT, 23 MIN

Instant offense. Joe came in and lit a spark that the Clippers couldn’t put out. Every time he touched the ball, it felt like something good was about to happen. The shooting was pure, the confidence obvious. This is exactly the kind of bench weapon that can swing games.

Isaiah Hartenstein: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 4-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 20 MIN

Hartenstein kept things simple – and that’s exactly why he was effective. He finished around the rim, cleaned up the glass, and didn’t try to do anything outside his role. It’s not flashy, but it’s winning basketball. He gave OKC a steady interior presence early and helped set the tone physically.

Luguentz Dort: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-4 3PT, 20 MIN

Dort did what Dort does. The scoring was light, but the defense was loud. He disrupted passing lanes, applied pressure, and made life uncomfortable for whoever he guarded. When he knocks down a couple threes on top of that, it’s a bonus.

Jaylin Williams: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 14 MIN

Solid minutes without trying to do too much. He spaced the floor, battled on the boards, and played within the system. Not a standout performance, but a clean one.

Alex Caruso: B-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 13 MIN

Quiet night statistically, but you know what Caruso brings defensively. Even without big numbers, he was active, rotated well, and stayed disruptive. Just didn’t have much of an offensive rhythm.

Ajay Mitchell: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 24 MIN

Mitchell gave OKC steady minutes and smart decision-making. He didn’t force anything, moved the ball well, and chipped in with timely buckets. A quietly effective performance.

Cason Wallace: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 1-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 21 MIN

This was one of those off nights offensively. The looks were there, but the shots just didn’t fall. Still, he stayed engaged defensively and didn’t let the misses completely take him out of the game.

Kenrich Williams: N/A

Game Stats: 4 MIN

Barely saw the floor, and when he did, there wasn’t enough time to leave a mark. One of those nights where the rotation just didn’t call for him.

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 4 MIN

Very limited run. Made his only shot but didn’t have enough time to really get involved beyond that.

Jared McCain: N/A

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 TOV, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Quick burst off the bench. He showed some scoring touch in limited time, though the turnovers were a bit sloppy. Still, there’s something there.