Thunder Player Ratings: OKC Improves To 24-1 After 49-Point Blowout Win

Oklahoma City showed absolutely no interest in flirting with drama this time. Behind another commanding night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder steamrolled Phoenix 138-89 in Wednesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinal, a win so lopsided it felt like a statement about where this young group is headed.

The victory pushed OKC to a staggering 24-1, matching the blistering start of the 2015-16 Warriors and extending the franchise’s win streak to 16 straight, the longest the organization has ever seen.

Chet Holmgren chipped in with a smooth 24 points as the Thunder built a cushion early and never let go, burying a Suns team still missing Devin Booker and searching for answers against the league’s most suffocating defense.

By halftime, Jalen Williams was drilling buzzer-beaters, the Thunder were up by 26, and the blowout was already fully underway. Oklahoma City now advances to Saturday’s semifinal, where the Lakers or Spurs will try to slow down a team that looks anything but slowable.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 11-15 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 27 MIN

Shai looked like someone playing the game a half-second ahead of everyone else. He controlled the pace from the jump, never rushed, never forced, and still managed to put up 28 on just 15 shots. His passing was as sharp as his scoring, routinely bending Phoenix’s defense until it snapped. The 96-game 20-point streak is impressive, but what stood out most was how effortlessly he reached that threshold. This was the performance of a superstar who knows he’s in complete command of a contender.

Chet Holmgren: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 9-13 FG, 4-4 3PT, 2-3 FT, 25 MIN

Holmgren floated through this one like a 7-foot dagger. Phoenix gave him space on the perimeter, and he punished them with four perfect triples. He was decisive inside, smooth outside, and his rim protection made the Suns think twice about even testing him. It wasn’t a loud game, more of a quiet domination, but it showcased exactly why he’s such a mismatch nightmare.

Jalen Williams: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 23 MIN

J-Dub’s buzzer-beating three before halftime was the dagger that officially turned a hot start into a runaway. He once again acted as OKC’s all-purpose engine – initiator one possession, cutter the next, and late-clock scorer when needed. His playmaking was crisp, and his physical drives kept Phoenix scrambling. It was an efficient, complete basketball.

Luguentz Dort: A-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 22 MIN

Dort played the kind of game coaches love: clean, controlled, and physical without being reckless. He knocked down open threes, moved the ball, and never let Phoenix’s wings get comfortable. His defensive pressure played a major part in the Suns’ miserable shooting night. On a night full of fireworks, Dort provided the connective tissue.

Cason Wallace: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK, 4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 19 MIN

Wallace was the quiet assassin of the starting group. The four steals jump off the page, but it was his ability to blow up Phoenix’s actions before they started that really set the tone. He made smart cuts, hit the open shot, and kept the ball hopping. A classic low-usage, high-impact guard performance.

Ousmane Dieng: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 12 MIN

Dieng came in firing with confidence, and that alone is a huge development for Oklahoma City. His threes were clean, his cuts well-timed, and he played within the flow of the offense. He didn’t force anything, and yet he still gave OKC a nice burst of scoring off the bench.

Jaylin Williams: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 21 MIN

Jaylin didn’t need to score to matter. His passing was terrific – six assists from a reserve big – and he inhaled defensive rebounds to reset possessions. The Suns struggled with his screening and ball movement, which quietly helped OKC maintain its enormous lead.

Branden Carlson: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 5-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 12 MIN

The rookie big put together arguably his most encouraging stretch of the season. A perfect 5-for-5 night that included strong finishes, smart positioning, and even a confident three. Add in a solid weak-side block, and this was exactly the kind of game that builds trust with the coaching staff.

Kenrich Williams: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 17 MIN

This was a scrappy Kenrich game without the reward of shots falling. He played with his usual energy, crashing, rotating, making extra passes, but the touch wasn’t there. Even so, he didn’t hurt the flow and gave OKC solid minutes of toughness.

Alex Caruso: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 13 MIN

Caruso’s defensive instincts were on display, with three steals in limited time, but offensively, he never found a rhythm. Still, his presence alone disrupted Phoenix’s guards enough to justify the minutes. A lighter outing, but the defensive value remained.

Aaron Wiggins: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 2-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 22 MIN

Wiggins brought defensive punch off the bench and knocked down a pair of timely threes. His activity level alone made life difficult for a Phoenix team already struggling to generate spacing. It wasn’t his most efficient night overall, but he impacted the game in multiple ways.