Thunder Player Ratings: SGA Has Another MVP Performance With 34 Points To Dismantle Spurs

From the opening tip, this game had the feel of one Oklahoma City wanted to control early, and never give back. The Thunder completely overwhelmed the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. In other words, they squeezed the life out of the night en route to a strong 119-98 victory.

At the center of it all was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the leading MVP candidate. He controlled the pace of the matchup and as the game’s leading scorer with a shade under 50% shooting, he did his thing on the defensive end as well with four big-time blocks.

Let’s dive into the OKC Thunder’s player ratings after a win that reminds us all who the team to beat is.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK, 2 TOV, 11-23 FG, 1-4 3PT, 11-13 FT, 34 MIN

This was one of those nights where the box score almost undersells the control Shai had over the game. He picked his spots patiently, lived in the paint, and forced San Antonio into fouling just to slow him down. The midrange touch was there early, the drives followed, and once the Spurs started reaching, the free throws piled up.

What stood out most was his defensive impact. Four blocks from a guard is eye-catching, but they weren’t empty stats – they killed momentum and ignited runs. Every time San Antonio hinted at making things uncomfortable, Shai answered with either a basket or a stop. That’s star basketball without theatrics.

Jalen Williams: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 9-15 FG, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Jalen Williams was impressive with his efficiency and timing. He did not force shots, did not unnecessarily hunt mismatches, and punished the Spurs for losing him off-the-ball. Williams showed great cutting ability to finish cleanly, while simultaneously punishing the Spurs’ defensive over-commitment on Shai.

There were times when he could have slowed down at times on defense, but offensively he was exactly what the Thunder needed – a second scorer that did not disrupt the rhythm of the game. Williams is starting to become more of a reader of the game rather than bending it to develop into a scorer.

Jaylin Williams: A

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 4-10 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT, 23 MIN

Jaylin brought energy the moment he checked in. He battled on the boards, facilitated offense from the top, and wasn’t afraid to step into shots when left open. The jumper was inconsistent, but his confidence never wavered.

What really stood out was his playmaking. Five assists from a big kept the Spurs scrambling and allowed OKC to keep its pace without rushing. He helped this game swing decisively.

Alex Caruso: A

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 20 MIN

Alex Caruso was everywhere. He pushed tempo, defended multiple positions, and hit timely shots that sucked the air out of San Antonio’s runs. His impact showed up clearly in the plus-minus, but you didn’t need numbers to see it.

He plays with an edge that raises the floor of every lineup he’s in. This was one of those games where his presence felt bigger than his minutes.

Chet Holmgren: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-6 FT, 25 MIN

Chet Holmgren did not have a big scoring night, but that is okay. Holmgren made a difference in other ways as a rim protector and rebounder. His three blocks changed numerous other shot attempts beyond the box score, and San Antonio was hesitant to attack the basket when Holmgren was in position to make plays.

The rhythm for Holmgren’s offensive game was not there early, but he remained patient, made his free throws, and did not force any touches. Holmgren’s performance is an example of how these two players complement each other’s games perfectly.

Aaron Wiggins: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 26 MIN

Wiggins filled in the gaps. He moved the ball, rebounded from the wing, and stayed engaged defensively. His jumper didn’t cooperate, but he didn’t let that bleed into the rest of his game. Instead, he leaned into making the extra pass and keeping possessions alive.

There were stretches where his energy mattered more than his scoring. He helped keep Oklahoma City organized when the bench units came in and didn’t overstep his role trying to force offense.

Ajay Mitchell: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 4-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT, 30 MIN

Mitchell had a steady, composed night running secondary offense. He attacked when lanes opened, drew fouls, and didn’t shy away from contact. The turnovers came when he tried to do too much, but the aggression was mostly positive.

For a young guard, this was a solid showing against a team with size and length.

Cason Wallace: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 23 MIN

Wallace continues to make a living doing the little things. He jumped passing lanes, disrupted ball handlers, and knocked down open shots when they came his way. The three steals don’t fully capture how annoying he was defensively.

He didn’t need volume to make an impact. His spacing mattered, his defense mattered, and he never tried to do too much, which is exactly why his minutes remain so valuable.

Isaiah Joe: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT, 14 MIN

Joe came in firing and did exactly what he’s paid to do. His shooting stretched the defense immediately, and San Antonio had to adjust the moment he stepped on the floor.

He didn’t need volume to leave a mark. Two quick threes were enough to tilt the spacing and open driving lanes for others.

Kenrich Williams: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 14 MIN

Kenrich’s minutes were brief but physical. He mixed it up defensively, stayed engaged, and hit his lone shot when left open. He didn’t fill the stat sheet, but he helped stabilize things during bench stretches.