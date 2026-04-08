Victor Wembanyama’s Playoff Ramp-Up Has Begun: Return Is Imminent For Spurs Star

With only three games left on the schedule, including tonight’s showdown against the Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs are entering a critical point in the season.

While their playoff position is not under threat (nine-game lead for second place at 60-19), the Spurs have developed a plan to ease Victor Wembanyama back into action, who is currently out with a rib contusion. He’s not going to suit up today, but Shams Charania recently confirmed that the French big man is poised to play at least once more this season, enough to keep his eligibility for awards (thanks to the NBA Cup championship, which counts as an extra game).

“There’s confidence that Victor Wemanyama will be able to play at least one of these final two games, as soon as Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at home, potentially. The good news for the Spurs is that tests showed a bad bruise to his rib, and that can impact his breathing,” said Shams. “Right now, he is day-to-day, and he needs to play at least 20 minutes in at least one more game. The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama are very confident that he’ll be able to do so potentially on Friday.”

The Spurs have been very cautious with Victor’s health, being careful not to overwork his body. With his injury history, they can’t be too careful in monitoring his condition. But with the playoffs approaching, and the Spurs considered a major title threat, the process has already started on ramping up their superstar for postseason action, particularly a spike in minutes.

“The Spurs are viewing the regular season as a ramp-up period for the playoffs,” Shams added. “Anyone who knows the Spurs and their history knows it’s all about the long-term health of the playoffs. Wembanyama dealt with an injury in December that sidelined him for a few weeks, so they’re going to be intentionally careful with him anytime he has multiple injuries over the course of the season.”

Victor has already missed some time this season due to injuries, and his latest setback could have been devastating for their playoff hopes. Fortunately, scans came back negative for structural damage, meaning that Wemby will return either on Friday against the Mavericks or on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

While it may not seem like much time, even one regular-season game will provide a positive boost for the Spurs, who can use the period to finalize their rotations, adjust game plans, and mentally prepare for the pressure involved. The path ahead is going to be difficult regardless, but a healthy Wembanyama will greatly increase their odds, with averages of 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 35.0% shooting from three this season.

At just 22-years-old, Victor has already proven himself as one of the top players in the world. But to truly wear the crown as the best of the best, he’ll have to win when it counts, and that’s from April to June. With the Spurs off to a 3-1 start, there are positive signs of their direction, but the hard work is only just getting started.