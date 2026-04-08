Victor Wembanyama’s Playoff Ramp-Up Has Begun: Return Is Imminent For Spurs Star

Victor Wembanyama nears return as Spurs prepare for NBA playoff push.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) react after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) react after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With only three games left on the schedule, including tonight’s showdown against the Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs are entering a critical point in the season.

While their playoff position is not under threat (nine-game lead for second place at 60-19), the Spurs have developed a plan to ease Victor Wembanyama back into action, who is currently out with a rib contusion. He’s not going to suit up today, but Shams Charania recently confirmed that the French big man is poised to play at least once more this season, enough to keep his eligibility for awards (thanks to the NBA Cup championship, which counts as an extra game).

“There’s confidence that Victor Wemanyama will be able to play at least one of these final two games, as soon as Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at home, potentially. The good news for the Spurs is that tests showed a bad bruise to his rib, and that can impact his breathing,” said Shams. “Right now, he is day-to-day, and he needs to play at least 20 minutes in at least one more game. The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama are very confident that he’ll be able to do so potentially on Friday.”

The Spurs have been very cautious with Victor’s health, being careful not to overwork his body. With his injury history, they can’t be too careful in monitoring his condition. But with the playoffs approaching, and the Spurs considered a major title threat, the process has already started on ramping up their superstar for postseason action, particularly a spike in minutes.

“The Spurs are viewing the regular season as a ramp-up period for the playoffs,” Shams added. “Anyone who knows the Spurs and their history knows it’s all about the long-term health of the playoffs. Wembanyama dealt with an injury in December that sidelined him for a few weeks, so they’re going to be intentionally careful with him anytime he has multiple injuries over the course of the season.”

Victor has already missed some time this season due to injuries, and his latest setback could have been devastating for their playoff hopes. Fortunately, scans came back negative for structural damage, meaning that Wemby will return either on Friday against the Mavericks or on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

While it may not seem like much time, even one regular-season game will provide a positive boost for the Spurs, who can use the period to finalize their rotations, adjust game plans, and mentally prepare for the pressure involved. The path ahead is going to be difficult regardless, but a healthy Wembanyama will greatly increase their odds, with averages of 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 35.0% shooting from three this season.

At just 22-years-old, Victor has already proven himself as one of the top players in the world. But to truly wear the crown as the best of the best, he’ll have to win when it counts, and that’s from April to June. With the Spurs off to a 3-1 start, there are positive signs of their direction, but the hard work is only just getting started.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images NBA Begins Investigation Against Kings Into Suspicious “Strategy Mistake” vs. Warriors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like