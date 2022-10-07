The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.

Some players are still on the market. These players are looking for a home to play for the upcoming season. These are not fresh players out of college or undrafted recruits. These are former All-Stars and role players that have made a name for themselves before. With some teams still searching to finalize their roster with that last talented player, it’s possible some of these players could fill the void.

These are the best destinations for these 10 remaining free agents.

Paul Millsap - Miami Heat

Millsap had a down year last season, plain and simple. With age and injuries, Millsap averaged career-low 3.4 points with the Nets and 3.7 points with the Heat. In 35 games, it was some of the worst stats he owned in his career. Millsap will turn 38 years old next season but appears to be in good enough shape to play a season or two more.

If anything, Millsap is a respected veteran. One could make the argument that the team could use the depth at the forward position as Caleb Martin is the only backup small and power forward on paper. Not to mention, Duncan Robinson is projected to be the team’s top power forward on paper. Millsap brings strength and size to the roster. Being a veteran, he would fit in with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Udonis Haslem just fine.

Avery Bradley - Denver Nuggets

Bradley was an essential role player off of the bench for the Lakers. In 62 games, Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game. His three-point shooting was some of the most efficient of his career after he shot 39.0%. At 31 years old, he remains a player that can play perimeter defense.

The Nuggets are lacking depth at the guard position. The team traded away Will Barton and Monte Morris. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was brought to the team but he is around for outside shooting. Bones Hyland had a solid rookie season after averaging 10.1 points per game as a rookie. Bradley would provide depth behind Hyland and Bruce Brown, especially since Jamal Murray has questions about his health after missing all of last season.

Lou Williams - Houston Rockets

At 6.3 points per game, it was the lowest points per game average for Williams since averaging 4.3 points for the 76ers during the 2006-07 season. Williams did not play at least 20 minutes per game, which was also the first since that same season. Williams will turn 36 years old this season and appears to be entering the final stages of his career.

A perfect comparison is Jamal Crawford. At 36 years old, Crawford played in all 82 games for the 2016-17 Clippers. He remained a productive player when he was given minutes. Williams is going to need to find a team that will let him go out and play. A team like the Rockets could sign Williams and then look to flip him for draft compensation. It’s a low-risk, high-reward move if Williams proves he can play at a high level to where a contender would look to trade for him midseason.

Eric Bledsoe - Phoenix Suns

Surprisingly, Bledsoe has not been signed by a team. While his points-per-game output has been decreasing the last three years, Bledsoe could give a team a quality backup point guard. If Bledsoe has to reside as the third-string, that would not be a bad position for the team if he agreed to a veteran’s minimum.

Behind Cameron Payne on the depth chart, the team has Devin Booker. Given his talent, Booker is a much better player when he is not the team’s point guard. With Chris Paul turning 38 years old and Payne being as nimble as he is, having depth in this position seems necessary. Signing Bledsoe would give the team exactly that.

LaMarcus Aldridge - Chicago Bulls

At 37 years old, Aldridge is not the same player as in 2006. When the Bulls traded Aldridge and then shipped him in a poor trade for Tyrus Thomas, the team watched him blossom into an All-Star in Portland. Aldridge remains valuable in the league though. Last year, he averaged 22.3 minutes, 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. Those are not awful numbers for a reserve.

Patrick Williams did not play all of last season and he already has concerns about fitting into this lineup. Javonte Green is listed as the team’s backup small forward, but also the team’s power forward. Aldridge doesn’t need to play backup center with the addition of Andre Drummond, which means he can play his natural position. Signing Aldridge would allow Green to play his natural position at small forward, but also provide another big body to shape up the interior.

DeMarcus Cousins - Boston Celtics

At 32 years old, Cousins has a few years left to contribute to this league, but there’s something to be said about his knees. Those knees are not the knees of a healthy 32-year-old. However, Cousins showed flashes that he can play qualified backup center minutes. With the Bucks, Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. Then, he joined the Nuggets and gave the team 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes of action.

The Celtics recently signed Blake Griffin. The issue with this is that he is slated to be the team’s backup center. Griffin only moved to the center position last year because of a lack of depth at the position. The Celtics do not own a ton of size with Grant Williams and Griffin being the only two players on the roster that will have playing time. Adding Cousins would move Griffin back to his natural position and make the team bigger by moving Williams to the small forward spot. This would allow a lot more flexibility in the roster.

Hassan Whiteside - Los Angeles Lakers

Dwight Howard was the team’s backup center last year. Given that Howard remains on the market, it appears that the Lakers are content with moving on from him. The team signed Thomas Bryant, but he has played a combined 37 games in the last two seasons due to multiple injuries. Since entering the league in 2017, Bryant has played a total of 170 games in five seasons, topping the 50-game mark just one time in his career.

Whiteside averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks last year in 17.9 minutes of action for the Jazz. Returning to the rebuilding Jazz is not an option. Signing depth at the position is for the Lakers. Damian Jones is listed as the team’s starter but he has never played more than 56 games in a season. With Jones and Bryant having durability concerns, adding a third center would not be a bad idea.

Rajon Rondo - Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are a championship breed. Rajon Rondo is a championship breed. Having won a title with the Celtics and Lakers, two of the most historic franchises in the league, why not complete the triple-crown and win a title with the Warriors? For starters, Rondo does not need to play big minutes for this team. The team has Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVencenzo, and Moses Moody. This team has plenty of depth at the position.

This would be all about bringing another veteran voice into the locker room. Poole, DiVencenzo, and Moody should all get playing time over Rondo. He turns 37 years old in February, but it’s not like he is completely washed up. In 21 games with the Cavaliers, he replaced the injured Ricky Rubio as the team’s primary backup point guard and averaged 6.2 points and 4.9 assists. Rondo can still contribute at a fair level, but given his popularity among players, he would bring nothing but positives to a team that is full of championship talent.

Dwight Howard - Los Angeles Clippers

Howard has let it be known that he has no intentions of leaving the league. He wants to keep playing. It appears that he is not coming back to the Lakers. What would be better than joining the Clippers and beating up on the Lakers? Howard would be a good fit for the Clippers where the team is lacking in strong rebounders.

Robert Covington is slated as the team’s backup center. Howard would give this team a boost on the boards as the Clippers are fairly thin. Ivica Zubac averaged a career-high in rebounds at 8.5 but he is more of a lanky center than a physical presence. Covington is more of a power forward, while Nicolas Batum is also stronger in length than size. There will be times when the Clippers will need a big body to bully those inside. Adding Howard would allow the team to have the matchup, while Howard would be especially motivated to prove that the Lakers should have brought him back.

Carmelo Anthony - Boston Celtics

When it comes to the great players, Anthony will fall under that category. The only thing he is missing from his career is a championship. At this point in his career, Anthony is title-chasing. With the Lakers, he thought he was going to get that chance in Los Angeles with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. Instead, the team won 33 games and was on the outside of the playoffs. If the Lakers have moved on from Anthony, it means that he could look to join another title contender.

The Celtics were a title contender last year and made the NBA Finals. Anthony would be a great fit for this team for two reasons. Those reasons are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Anthony is one of the most decorated scorers in NBA history at the small forward and power forward positions. If there is a player that can untap more potential out of Brown and Tatum, it’s a player that has lived life. The Celtics could slide Anthony as the backup small forward and would love the extra offense, but if anything, his insight on the game and advice is worth the investment.

