The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars

It can be challenging to distinguish between top-3 candidates in an NBA Draft because there could be perfect fits and those who are blatant disasters. A young man's career begins with a variety of factors, such as trust, playing time, and confidence. Due to this, even if a relatively tiny percentage of players start out great, most take a while to reach their full potential. It's not surprising that individuals who did so became some of the top athletes in their respective times.

That is why it is time to go back in history to uncover the top 3 NBA draft picks from 2011 to 2020 to get an indication of which players are going at the top each year. There are some very talented players who were selected among the top 3, but there were others that failed to make an impact despite getting taken so high out of college. Here are the top 3 draft picks from 2011 to 2020.

2011 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Kyrie Irving

No. 2 Overall Pick - Derrick Williams

No. 3 Overall Pick - Enes Kanter

No doubt, the No. 1 overall pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers turned out to be the right move. Kyrie Irving was a sensational player for Cleveland, eventually winning an NBA championship as the sidekick to LeBron James. In his rookie campaign, Kyrie averaged 18.5 PPG and 5.4 APG to win the Rookie of the Year award and blessed us with amazing offensive moves during his stint with the franchise. He has moved on, but Irving is one of the best talents in Cleveland’s history.

Getting drafted No. 2 overall, Derrick Williams played his first 3 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before bouncing around the league. Williams had the athleticism to be an impact player, but not the skill. He was a below-average shooter, did not have the girth to rebound, and had little offensive ability. Derrick unfortunately should have never finished No. 2 overall in a rather talented draft class.

A solid offensive player who brought size and rebounding, Enes Kanter (now Enes Freedom) was taken due to his size and ability in the post. The Turkish big man had a slow start to his career with the Utah Jazz, averaging under 10 PPG per season with the franchise, and blossoming as a starter with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, he is suffering through an inability to get back into the league due to off-court factors.

2012 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Anthony Davis

No. 2 Overall Pick - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

No. 3 Overall Pick - Bradley Beal

Nobody had a problem with Anthony Davis going No. 1 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft at the time, because his potential was off the charts. A dominant big man, Davis was expected to become an immediate superstar and 20 PPG scorer for the majority of his career. That did end up happening, and the big man might have a Hall of Fame career already. He is an 8-time All-Star with some of the greatest skills by a big man we have ever seen and a once-in-a-generation talent.

Kidd-Gilchrist was supposed to be a much better player than he turned out to be. A defensive wing with elite athleticism, the player that Michael Jordan was high on could not form any semblance of an offensive game. The wing player could defend, but in a league catered to scoring, he could not adapt. Despite making All-Rookie Team, Kidd-Gilchrist has to be considered a flop as the No. 2 overall pick.

Bradley Beal is one of the best offensive players in the NBA right now and has made 3 All-Star Teams by the age of 29. The shooting guard has made a lot of money and has been the go-to scoring option for the Washington Wizards over the past few years, and it seems that he is happy with both things going for him. Nonetheless, Beal was the right choice at the time and is an All-Star because of it.

2013 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Anthony Bennett

No. 2 Overall Pick - Victor Oladipo

No. 3 Overall Pick - Otto Porter Jr.

Anthony Bennett has to be one of the worst draft selections of all time because he did not have the skill, ability, or mentality to be the No. 1 overall pick. Despite standing 6’8” and weighing 245 lbs, Bennett was not in great shape and struggled to make an impact. It is a shame that the Cleveland Cavaliers wasted their No. 1 pick on a player that should have never been put in this position.

Victor Oladipo was not a terrible option at No. 2 overall, because he made 2 All-Star Teams and is one of the best two-way shooting guards when he is at his best. An elite slasher and defensive guard, Oladipo was a beast in 2018 as he made an All-NBA and All-Defensive Team while leading the league in steals and winning the Most Improved Player award. Oladipo has struggled to keep healthy, and that’s a shame, but he has had a solid career nonetheless.

Otto Porter Jr is one of the best two-way role players when it comes to shooting threes and playing perimeter defense, as proved when he helped the Golden State Warriors win the championship last year. At 6’8”, Porter Jr has the length and defensive ability to be a factor for his teams. He shouldn’t have gone No. 3 overall, but he has not been a bad player per se. Now, Porter Jr is a player for the Toronto Raptors.

2014 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Andrew Wiggins

No. 2 Overall Pick - Jabari Parker

No. 3 Overall Pick - Joel Embiid

Andrew Wiggins was selected No. 1 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, but the pick was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for All-Star forward Kevin Love. The shooting guard came into the league with a ton of potential because he was expected to reach All-Star status almost immediately due to his supreme athleticism. But the Cavaliers did not want to wait for Wiggins to develop and shipped him off to Minnesota. Wiggins has started reaching his potential following a successful 2022 campaign with the Golden State Warriors.

Parker was a very promising player and was expected to become a star in the league as a stretch four. Even though he's averaging 14.1 PPG for his career, he only lasted 4 seasons with the Bucks before they traded him to Chicago. He could have been an excellent stretch four with spacing and inside scoring, but he should not have been taken so high, regardless. Injuries effectively killed the young man’s chances of being a star.

When it comes to pure impact and dominance on both ends of the floor, Embiid is truly one of the top-5 players in the NBA right now. The Cameroonian has already made 5 All-Star teams and is averaging 26.0 PPG and 11.4 RPG for his career. Injury concerns aside, Embiid has been one of the top talents around the league for a while now. He needs to add an MVP award and an NBA title to his resume to start building his Hall of Fame resume because he should have gone No. 1 overall.

2015 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Karl-Anthony Towns

No. 2 Overall Pick - D’Angelo Russell

No. 3 Overall Pick - Jahlil Okafor

Karl-Anthony Towns might very well be the greatest shooting big man of all time because he has a high-arcing shot and a quick release he lets fly. For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns has been a steady contributor as a scorer, shooter, and rebounder. He has not quite hit superstar status, but he has made 3 All-Star Teams in his career and is looking to start making noise in the playoffs in the Western Conference alongside his running partners Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Towns also easily won the Rookie of the Year award because of his incredible talent.

D’Angelo Russell was supposed to be the long-term answer for the Los Angeles Lakers at point guard, and while he showed signs of being a star in Los Angeles, he only managed to hit All-Star status with the Brooklyn Nets. Russell seems to have a ton of off-court distractions because he is not consistent and has been made in excess of necessity by every team he has been on so far. A talented scorer, but time will tell if D’Angelo can hit the heights expected of him.

Jahlil Okafor was selected No. 3 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise looking to take a gamble on a host of big men over a few years. Okafor had the size, talent, and skill to be a star, or so it seemed. The big man has suffered through countless injuries, playing at least 55 games once in his career. The most games Okafor has played so far was 59 games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

2016 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Ben Simmons

No. 2 Overall Pick - Brandon Ingram

No. 3 Overall Pick - Jaylen Brown

Ben Simmons receives a ton of hate recently, but there is no denying his talent. Simmons missed his first season in the league completely, but returned to win Rookie of the Year thanks to his triple-double skills. An elite passer, defender, and rebounder, Simmons has made 3 All-Star Teams and 2 All-Defensive Teams by the age of 26. Hopefully, Simmons can build on his skills because he is a superstar talent when focused and motivated.

Brandon Ingram has a chance to become a special player because he has already made an All-Star Team and won Most Improved Player with the Pelicans. An All-Star caliber scorer, Ingram made his All-Star appearance in his first season by dropping 23.8 PPG on 46.3% from the field and 39.1% from three. Ingram would average 23.8 PPG the following season on 46.6% from the field and 38.1% from three. Alongside Zion Williamson, Ingram has a chance to lead the Pelicans into the promised land.

The Boston Celtics have a budding superstar in Jayson Tatum, but they have found a perfectly capable All-Star partner for him in Jaylen Brown. Brown has always been a very good player thanks to his athleticism and offense, but in the past few seasons, he has taken it to a different level. The Celtics are competing for an NBA title in the Eastern Conference this year, and Brown’s ascension into a bona fide star is a major reason why. No doubt, Brown is a top-3 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and he has rewarded the Celtics for their faith in him.

2017 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Markelle Fultz

No. 2 Overall Pick - Lonzo Ball

No. 3 Overall Pick - Jayson Tatum

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a solid track record of drafting All-Stars with the No. 1 overall draft selection, except the 2017 selection of Markelle Fultz. The first was Doug Collins, a 6’6” shooting guard who went on to make 4 All-Star Teams in his career. The next one was Allen Iverson, one of the pioneers of the modern era because of his on and off-court impact. Of course, Iverson would win the 2001 MVP with the 76ers and also guide the franchise to the Finals. But Fultz failed to replicate that success and injuries have essentially ended the young man’s prime before it even started.

Lonzo Ball is one of the most hyped rookies in NBA history. He went No. 2 in the 2017 NBA Draft, behind Markelle Fultz, and was supposed to be the next franchise point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. That didn't happen, as he only lasted 2 seasons in Los Angeles and was traded as part of the Lakers package for superstar Anthony Davis. Ball then became a member of the Chicago Bulls, where he has shown flashes of being a solid starting point guard. But he has struggled with injuries and we do not know how much we can realistically expect from Lonzo, which is sad.

The Celtics ended up getting the best player in the draft in Jayson Tatum, as he fell to No. 3 overall. Boston saw a go-to scorer in the making, as Tatum is becoming a dominant offensive player with elite shooting and scoring intangibles. At age 24, Tatum has made 3 All-Star Teams and 2 All-NBA Teams while coming close to winning an NBA title last year. As one of the top ten players in the world, Tatum is slowly becoming a superstar player.

2018 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Deandre Ayton

No. 2 Overall Pick - Marvin Bagley III

No. 3 Overall Pick - Luka Doncic

Ayton has been a very solid player in his career so far, making the NBA Finals in 2021 and aiming to reach his potential as one of the best bigs in the league. He must make improvements, but Ayton is managing very well against experienced stars such as Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond, and it is clear he is the best big man in the 2018 Draft. Deandre Ayton will continue to benefit greatly from the play and leadership of Chris Paul, as he is learning how to be a winning player on both ends. Ayton has not let anyone down with his play since his rookie season and he will be an All-Star soon. The only question that remains is if Ayton wants to remain in Phoenix long-term or request a trade elsewhere.

Bagley III was one of the most hyped prospects in the 2018 Draft because he can be the perfect modern power forward. He is athletic enough to guard multiple positions and has an upside in his offensive game. Bagley has not seen his production jump at all over his first 3 seasons, which is strange considering his physical gifts. But Bagley III can play basketball, there is no question about it. He is only 22 years old and his shooting numbers are very raw. Bagley III is only draining 66.3% of his foul shots and 29.1% of his threes, so improvement is expected there. Overall, he is one of the most promising players from the draft that has yet to achieve his potential.

A lot of people knew Luka Doncic was good, but nobody saw this kind of production coming from the Slovenian. In only five seasons, he is already a triple-double machine averaging 26.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 8.0 APG for the Dallas Mavericks. Thanks to Doncic, the Mavericks have made the playoffs the last two years and made the Western Conference Finals last year. Without a shadow of a doubt, Luka is the best player from the 2018 NBA Draft and has taken over the league with his scoring.

2019 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Zion Williamson

No. 2 Overall Pick - Ja Morant

No. 3 Overall Pick - RJ Barrett

Zion is a player who seems to be a consistent performer when he has been healthy. His ability to crash the boards, attack the basket, and even hit shots from the perimeter is exciting to watch. He is clearly one of the best teenagers in the world, and the most hyped player to enter the league since LeBron James. His heavy frame and supreme athleticism make him a must-watch player at all times. In terms of filling in seats and encouraging viewers to tune in to the television, Zion is possibly the biggest box office attraction in the NBA right now. Taken No. 1 overall and at only 22 years old, the big man has a Hall of Fame career budding.

Ja Morant is putting the league on notice at 23 years old and is already drawing comparisons to the likes of Derrick Rose, who won MVP at 22 years old. Armed with elite explosiveness and a very high basketball IQ, Morant has a chance to become one of the greatest players in Grizzlies history. So far this season, Ja is averaging 21.3 PPG on 47.4% shooting from the field and 32.8% from the three-point line. These numbers are extraordinary, but his improvements over the last 3 years have also been amazing. Morant averaged 17.8 PPG in his rookie season, 19.1 PPG in his second season, and scored over 27 PPG last season. As it stands, Morant is already the greatest offensive talent in Memphis history and he is only in his fourth season.

RJ Barrett is one of the most promising players in the league and a player that the New York Knicks do not want to trade, even if it means getting an established star in the league. Barrett can score, rebound, and defend at a high level and will only get better. It remains to be seen if R.J. has what it takes to be a superstar, but his path to becoming an All-Star seems to be set in stone. Alongside Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, Barrett can continue building his career as one of the best wings in the league. The Knicks finally made a good choice with their draft pick.

2020 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Anthony Edwards

No. 2 Overall Pick - James Wiseman

No. 3 Overall Pick - LaMelo Ball

Interestingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had two No. 1 overall draft selections that are currently the franchise cornerstones on the team, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Edwards was the last one, and he looks primed to make an All-Star Team next year if he continues his improvement on the offensive side of the floor. Edwards improved last year by taking his averages from 19.3 PPG to 21.3 PPG and is forming one of the best young duos in the league with Towns. Anthony has elite explosiveness and the confidence to become a superstar, and time will tell if he can ever reach that level.

James Wiseman has played only 40 games through the first 3 seasons of his career, including 1 game in the 2023 season. The big man has athleticism, size, and all-around offensive ability which he has yet to showcase. Wiseman can be a critical part of a Warriors side that features a host of stars including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole. If James can hit the ground running this year, the Warriors are right back in the mix for the NBA championship once again.

The current franchise player for the Hornets, LaMelo Ball, has brought back excitement to the franchise. The elite playmaker is a natural passer and floor general but has an elite offensive ability that will continue to improve as he gets more experience in the league. In 2 seasons, Ball is averaging 18.3 PPG for the Charlotte Hornets. Nailing 43.1% of his field goals, 37.8% of his threes and 82.6% of his free-throws. By far the best Ball brother, LaMelo is only 21 years old and has already made his first All-Star Team. A 6’7” point guard with unlimited range, LaMelo will soon be one of Charlotte’s greatest-ever players.

