The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century

Every offseason, the draft is a time of optimism for a franchise because selecting the right player at the right time is crucial to both immediate and long-term success. Every NBA team wants to win championships, and to do that, they must concentrate on drafting talent, making deals, or signing stars in free agency. While trades and free-agent signings are uncommon, the Draft occurs every year, making it vital since it allows teams to select the players they need straight out of college. Due to this, an astounding variety of rookies have entered the NBA, and the majority of them were selected in the first three rounds of a given NBA Draft.

Perfect picks among the top 3 in an NBA Draft are often difficult to distinguish from outright flops. A young man's career starts out with a lot of factors, including confidence, playing time, and trust. Because of this, most players take a while to attain their full potential, despite a very small number of them starting out strong. It's not surprising that those that did so ended up being among the best players of their eras.

2001 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Kwame Brown

No. 2 Overall Pick - Tyson Chandler

No. 3 Overall Pick - Pau Gasol

No doubt, the No. 1 overall pick for the Washington Wizards turned out to be a disaster. The big man is widely regarded as one of the biggest flops in NBA history because even if he lasted 12 years in the NBA, he was not good enough to get taken No. 1 overall. There are reports that Michael Jordan stunted Brown’s growth through a lack of belief, but Kwame was the wrong choice in every way.

Getting drafted No. 2 overall, Tyson Chandler played his first 5 seasons with the Chicago Bulls before blossoming into an impactful player for the New Orleans Hornets, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks. The center was capable of blocking shots and rebounding, as evidenced by his Defensive Player of the Year win in 2012 with the Knicks.

A solid offensive player and a bonafide All-Star and Hall of Famer, Gasol had an amazing career as a 6-time All-Star where he posted 17.0 PPG and 9.2 RPG. Of course, the Spaniard won two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles and has to go down in history as one of the most talented Europeans of all time.

2002 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Yao Ming

No. 2 Overall Pick - Jay Williams

No. 3 Overall Pick - Mike Dunleavy Jr

Nobody had a problem with Yao Ming going No. 1 overall in the 2002 NBA Draft at the time, because his potential was off the charts. A dominant center, Yao was expected to become an immediate superstar and 20 PPG scorer for the majority of his career. That did end up happening, and the big man ended up having a first-ballot Hall of Fame career as a member of the Houston Rockets. Yao was incredibly skilled at 7’6”, and he helped bring in a large Chinese audience to the NBA market and changed the game forever as a result.

Jay Williams only played in 1 season in his career, because career-altering injuries killed his career. The 6’2” point guard is now a very solid analyst right now, but he was supposed to be a star in the NBA. We will never know because of his injuries, but he did average 9.5 PPG in his rookie campaign despite only playing 26.1 MPG. Williams could be considered a big “what-if” story, as he never got his career running as the No. 2 overall pick.

Mike Dunleavy Jr ended up getting taken as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. A solid shooter, the 6’9” perimeter player ended up playing 15 seasons in the NBA with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. Dunleavy Jr was great coming off screens to drain shots which made him a nice role player, but he should not have gone over Amar’e Stoudemire, Caron Butler, Tayshaun Prince, or Carlos Boozer.

2003 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - LeBron James

No. 2 Overall Pick - Darko Milicic

No. 3 Overall Pick - Carmelo Anthony

In one of the greatest drafts in NBA history, LeBron James was taken No. 1 overall. 20 years later, that was obviously the right decision for the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James is without a doubt the best player to emerge from the 2003 NBA Draft since he is still going strong in Year 19 and a top-5 talent worldwide. Because he put forth the effort to be great and remain healthy for so long, LeBron's longevity is unmatched. James is not only a superb player, but his influence off the court may even be greater. The King has always been a great citizen and has always been a world-class player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dwayne Wade should have gone No. 2 overall, because he won 3 NBA titles over his career (2 with LeBron James) and is one of the top-5 shooting guards of all time. An elite slasher and defensive guard, Wade accomplished everything besides an MVP award although he won the Finals MVP in 2006. Of course, he is the greatest player in Miami Heat history and also one of the most impactful players of his generation. Instead, Darko Milicic went No. 2 overall and he ended up being one of the biggest flops of all time as he had career averages of 6.0 PPG and 4.2 RPG over 10 years in the NBA.

Additionally, Carmelo Anthony, one of the best scorers in the league and a top-3 pick in the 2003 Draft, deserves recognition for having an excellent career as a No. 3 overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft. Anthony, a native of New York, will eventually be in the Hall of Fame despite not having won an MVP or an NBA championship. He won the 2013 scoring title and also made 10 All-Star Teams. Not to mention, ‘Melo is one of the most talented scorers of all time because he could score inside and outside at an elite level.

2004 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Dwight Howard

No. 2 Overall Pick - Emeka Okafor

No. 3 Overall Pick - Ben Gordon

Many seem to forget how dominant Dwight Howard was in his prime, as he captured 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards and carried the Orlando Magic to the Finals in 2009. One of the game’s best defenders ever, Dwight was simply the best big man in the game for at least 6 straight years. With 8 total All-Star teams, 8 All-NBA selections, and 5 All-Defensive Teams, Howard will also be a Hall of Famer. No doubt, he deserved to go No. 1 overall.

Emeka Okafor, 2005 Rookie of the Year, was the runner-up to Dwight Howard. Even if Okafor did not make any All-Star Teams, he was a very good player during his career when he was healthy in his prime. An elite defensive center, Emeka can look back on his career and certainly be proud because injuries and inconsistent playing time derailed what could have been an even better career. Through 10 seasons, Okafor averaged 12.0 PPG and 9.7 RPG.

We never got to see the best of Ben Gordon, because a player of his skill set and shooting ability should have been greater. He had some good seasons (such as in 2007 when he posted 21.4 PPG), but he should have built on that more. Gordon shot a career 40.1% from three over his career, very strong numbers, and could heat up when feeling it and in the zone. But Andre Iguodala and Luol Deng should have gone ahead of Gordon (and even Okafor).

2005 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Andrew Bogut

No. 2 Overall Pick - Marvin Williams

No. 3 Overall Pick - Deron Williams

Andrew Bogut failed to stay healthy for a long time, even though he made an All-NBA Team in 2010 and led the NBA in blocks in 2011. The Australian center was excellent at blocking shots and rebounding the ball, especially in his prime, but he should have never gone No. 1 overall ahead of Chris Paul. Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time, and he is by far the most accomplished and impactful player coming out of the 2005 NBA Draft. Bogut did win a title ahead of Paul, however, as he accomplished that in 2015 as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Marvin Williams was incorrectly selected ahead of Deron Williams and Andrew Bynum, two players who would have been excellent options. Marvin had a long career that lasted 15 years, averaging 10.2 PPG and 5.2 RPG while shooting 36.1% from three. A forward who can play inside and outside, Williams was always a capable role player on both ends of the floor. He spent most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets while making the All-Rookie Team in 2006.

Deron Williams was also a dominant point guard in his prime, as he made 3 straight All-Star Teams during his best years. A physically imposing point guard with scoring and playmaking ability, Williams was on par with Chris Paul at the height of his power. He went No. 3 overall, but he should have been taken behind Chris Paul had the 2005 draft been done correctly. Williams made 3 All-Star Teams and 2 All-NBA Teams while showcasing a ton of superstar offensive abilities at his best.

2006 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Andrea Bargnani

No. 2 Overall Pick - LaMarcus Aldridge

No. 3 Overall Pick - Adam Morrison

Andrea Bargnani was supposed to be a more impactful player than he was because he was a unique big man back in the day due to his ability to space the floor. The Italian averaged 14.3 PPG and 4.6 RPG over his career and had strong seasons including in 2011 when he posted 21.4 PPG on 44.8% shooting from the field and 34.5% from three. The big man could not rebound or defend well enough, however, which made him unsuitable for the No. 1 overall pick. Of course, LaMarcus Aldridge was a much better player on both ends of the floor in his prime years.

Aldridge is a veteran playing role player’s minutes at the moment, but he was arguably the best power forward in the game during the final years of his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers. A 7-time All-Star and 5-time All-NBA performer, Aldridge brought his mid-range scoring to a star level for a long time. LaMarcus was certainly good enough to be taken among the top-3 picks of the draft, although he was probably better suited behind Kyle Lowry.

Adam Morrison was a flop, make no mistake about that. Morrison averaged 7.5 PPG and 2.1 RPG over his career that lasted 3 years, although he was lucky enough to be a part of the 2009 and 2010 championship Lakers teams led by Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. The forward simply could not play well enough in the NBA, shooting only 37.3% from the field and 33.1% from three. Rajon Rondo should have gone ahead of Morrison, without a doubt.

2007 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Greg Oden

No. 2 Overall Pick - Kevin Durant

No. 3 Overall Pick - Al Horford

Greg Oden was a sad story because he never got his career started despite being a potential star on the court. The center was dominant on defense and had the size to be an impact player on offense, as well. Oden only played 105 games over 3 seasons, although he missed 4 years due to knee injuries. Oden, even if he stayed healthy, probably should not have gone ahead of Kevin Durant regardless but most people believed he was the right choice at the time because big men were still valued very highly.

Arguably a top-15 player of all time, Kevin Durant is simply a rare talent. We have not seen a player with the build of George Gervin shoot the ball like Durant, and he has also improved other areas of his game including playmaking and defense over the years. A 4-time scoring champion, there are only a handful of players who could get buckets at Durant’s efficiency and consistency. We will probably never see a player like Kevin Durant again.

We also saw some All-Star talents including Marc Gasol and Mike Conley come out of the 2007 Draft. Gasol was a dominant defensive force in his prime, winning Defensive Player of the Year and making 3 All-Star Teams. Conley formed a strong core with Gasol in Memphis, as both stars lead Memphis to multiple playoff runs together. But Al Horford went No. 3 overall, and he has had a great career which includes 5 All-Star team selections and an NBA Finals appearance in 2021. Of course, Horford has been a top professional for most of his career and is a respected figure in the NBA.

2008 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Derrick Rose

No. 2 Overall Pick - Michael Beasley

No. 3 Overall Pick - O.J. Mayo

If not for his career-altering injuries, Derrick Rose would have been the best player out of the 2008 Draft. With a mix of athleticism and natural floor leadership, Rose was on his way to an all-time great career that already included an MVP award as the youngest to ever achieve it. Unfortunately, Rose is the biggest “what-if” story ever because he was tremendous during his MVP campaign when he dropped 25.0 PPG and 7.7 APG while leading the Chicago Bulls atop the Eastern Conference.

Michael Beasley was taken No. 2 overall by the Miami Heat, and he certainly showcased the offensive skills needed to be an impact player taken that high. Obviously, he should have never gone ahead of Russell Westbrook but he did make the 2009 All-Rookie Team when he dropped 13.9 PPG and 5.4 RPG. An inside and outside scorer, Beasley was unique at the time but personality issues might have derailed his prime.

O.J. Mayo was another player with excellent offensive talent, but off-court decisions derailed his career as well. Mayo averaged 18.5 PPG in his rookie season, making the All-Rookie Team, and would go on to have another good season in 2007 when he dropped 17.5 PPG. Again, Mayo was a good player with potential but he should not have gone ahead of what would become a multiple-time All-Star in Kevin Love.

2009 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - Blake Griffin

No. 2 Overall Pick - Hasheem Thabeet

No. 3 Overall Pick - James Harden

Nope, Stephen Curry was not taken No. 1 overall. Had the draft gone correctly, Curry would have gone No. 1 ahead of Blake Griffin and even James Harden. But Griffin was taken first, and he certainly was a good decision at the time because he won the Rookie of the Year award and would go on to make 6 All-Star Team selections. An elite dunker with excellent all-around skills, Griffin was excellent in his prime and deserves praise for his career.

Hasheem Thabeet was taken because he stands 7’3”, but he clearly was not ready to play at a high level in the NBA. The center played 224 games in the league but only averaged 2.2 PPG and 2.7 RPG in only 10.5 MPG. The big man was not given the chance to showcase his worth, but he never really impressed coaches because he bounced around to 4 different teams before retiring. Obviously, James Harde should have gone No. 2 overall.

James Harden was also taken in 2009, becoming 6th Man of the Year in 2012 for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Of course, The Beard found his way to Houston where he became a perennial All-Star and even won league MVP in 2018. An all-time great isolation scorer, Harden is already a Hall of Famer. The superstar shooting guard has a nice collection of accolades including an MVP award, 3 scoring titles, 10 All-Star Teams, and 7 All-NBA Teams. He should have gone No. 2 overall, but the Oklahoma City Thunder made the right decision regardless.

2010 NBA Draft

No. 1 Overall Pick - John Wall

No. 2 Overall Pick - Evan Turner

No. 3 Overall Pick - Derrick Favors

John Wall was always going to go No. 1 overall in the 2010 Draft because he had the most potential as a superstar talent. But with his neverending list of injuries, it is obvious Paul George should have been taken No. 1 knowing what we know now. George has made 7 All-Star Teams, 6 All-NBA Teams, 4 All-Defensive Teams, and also won Most Improved Player in 2013. But Wall still had a solid career in his prime, making 5 All-Star Teams and the 2017 All-NBA Team selection.

Evan Turner was taken No. 2 overall and at 6’6” and 220 lbs, he was supposed to be better than he actually turned out to be. Turner was a very solid playmaker because he had size and a knack for finding passes, but he was never good enough to start consistently. The forward ended up playing 10 years in the league and averaged solid numbers (9.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.5 APG). His best seasons came in 2013 and 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers when he averaged over 13 PPG and 5 RPG.

DeMarcus Cousins was the best big man out of the 2010 NBA Draft, but Derrick Favors went No. 3 overall. Favors has bounced around a bit but is a generally consistent big man who plays defense, scores inside, and hustles. He was slightly undersized to be a center at 6’9”, but still made the All-Rookie Team in 2011. The big man played for the Utah Jazz for 10 years before joining three teams over the last three years.

