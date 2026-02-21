Former Jazz Star On Narrative About Fans In Utah Being Racist

Former Utah Jazz star Deron Williams appeared on the latest episode of the Out The Mud podcast, where he addressed the narrative that the fanbase is racist. Williams spent the first five and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Jazz, and co-host Zach Randolph wanted to know about his thoughts on their fans.

“Fans are amazing,” Williams said. “Everybody talks about how racist they are, though.”

Randolph stated he always thought of the Jazz fans as racist, and Williams admitted he was surprised by that.

“It’s crazy ’cause it’s never been anything directed towards me, so I never heard it,” Williams stated. “And I ain’t never really experienced it walking down the street or anything like that, so it like baffles me when people say it. But obviously, there is racism everywhere. Let’s be honest.”

Williams, whom the Jazz had selected with the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, does understand that just because he didn’t experience it, it doesn’t mean there is no racism. Now, some might inevitably point to his being biracial as a reason why he never heard anything, but Jazz icon Karl Malone never experienced it either. Malone spent 18 seasons with the franchise and claimed he never heard the fans use racial slurs.

“I’ve been in Utah, and I’ve never heard a racial slur or anything like that. When I played in the arena, I wouldn’t have allowed it,” Malone said. “… That’s what I stand on. But Utah is my home, and I love Utah — I don’t care what you’re thinking in your mind about [racism here]. I never heard it.

“I’ll defend Utah to the death. I believe all of us can do better, but all these people who talk about Utah — isn’t it amazing that all these celebrities are moving here? It’s a great place.”

Others have had very different experiences, though.

Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell has fired plenty of shots at Jazz fans over the years for all the abuse he suffered. Maxwell has claimed they called him the N-word and brought up his family. Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook once had to deal with racially charged behavior as well in Utah.

Former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has also spoken about his experience with racism in Utah. Mitchell had received pushback when attempting to progress conversations about racial inequality, but made it clear that not everyone there is the same.

What seems fairly clear is that a sizable chunk of players aren’t too fond of the area. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has even gone as far as to say the league should relocate the franchise to Seattle. They aren’t going anywhere, though.