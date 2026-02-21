Former Jazz Star On Narrative About Fans In Utah Being Racist

Deron Williams gets baffled when Jazz fans get called racist, but he understands racism is everywhere.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Houston, TX, USA; Utah Jazz guard Deron Williams (8) in action against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Former Utah Jazz star Deron Williams appeared on the latest episode of the Out The Mud podcast, where he addressed the narrative that the fanbase is racist. Williams spent the first five and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Jazz, and co-host Zach Randolph wanted to know about his thoughts on their fans.

“Fans are amazing,” Williams said. “Everybody talks about how racist they are, though.”

Randolph stated he always thought of the Jazz fans as racist, and Williams admitted he was surprised by that.

“It’s crazy ’cause it’s never been anything directed towards me, so I never heard it,” Williams stated. “And I ain’t never really experienced it walking down the street or anything like that, so it like baffles me when people say it. But obviously, there is racism everywhere. Let’s be honest.”

Williams, whom the Jazz had selected with the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, does understand that just because he didn’t experience it, it doesn’t mean there is no racism. Now, some might inevitably point to his being biracial as a reason why he never heard anything, but Jazz icon Karl Malone never experienced it either. Malone spent 18 seasons with the franchise and claimed he never heard the fans use racial slurs.

“I’ve been in Utah, and I’ve never heard a racial slur or anything like that. When I played in the arena, I wouldn’t have allowed it,” Malone said. “… That’s what I stand on. But Utah is my home, and I love Utah — I don’t care what you’re thinking in your mind about [racism here]. I never heard it.

“I’ll defend Utah to the death. I believe all of us can do better, but all these people who talk about Utah — isn’t it amazing that all these celebrities are moving here? It’s a great place.”

Others have had very different experiences, though.

Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell has fired plenty of shots at Jazz fans over the years for all the abuse he suffered. Maxwell has claimed they called him the N-word and brought up his family. Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook once had to deal with racially charged behavior as well in Utah.

Former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has also spoken about his experience with racism in Utah. Mitchell had received pushback when attempting to progress conversations about racial inequality, but made it clear that not everyone there is the same.

What seems fairly clear is that a sizable chunk of players aren’t too fond of the area. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has even gone as far as to say the league should relocate the franchise to Seattle. They aren’t going anywhere, though.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images How The Lakers Can Be Contenders In Final Stretch Of Season: 3 Tips To Finish Strong
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like