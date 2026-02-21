Spurs Win 8th Straight Game Behind Wembanyama’s Monster Double-Double; 5 Takeaways

The Spurs are officially rolling. San Antonio extended its winning streak to eight games with a dominant 139-122 victory over the Sacramento Kings, leading for 91% of the night and building a lead that swelled to 28.

At the center of it all was Victor Wembanyama, who delivered a two-way masterclass that overwhelmed Sacramento from start to finish. Here are five key takeaways from another statement win.

1. Wembanyama Controlled Both Ends

Wembanyama posted 28 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 blocks in just 30 minutes, shooting 11-20 from the field. He was a +32 in his minutes, the highest mark in the game, and completely tilted the floor.

He scored efficiently inside, cleaned up the glass (14 defensive rebounds), and erased shots at the rim. Sacramento managed 46 points in the paint, but many attempts were altered or forced into difficult angles because of his presence.

Beyond scoring and rebounding, his six assists showcased his growth as a playmaker. When double teams came, he found cutters and shooters without hesitation.

2. The Paint Was A Mismatch

San Antonio dominated inside, outscoring Sacramento 74-46 in the paint. That gap defined the game.

The Spurs shot 55.3% from the field (52-94), repeatedly attacking downhill through De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle while letting Wembanyama operate near the rim. Sacramento simply didn’t have the size or rim protection to slow the pressure.

San Antonio also won the rebounding battle 48-35, including 12 offensive boards, creating extra possessions that kept the Kings scrambling defensively.

3. De’Aaron Fox Set The Tempo

De’Aaron Fox was sharp and controlled throughout, finishing with 18 points on 7-11 shooting and 5 assists. He pushed pace when needed and attacked mismatches decisively.

Even with five turnovers, Fox consistently collapsed the defense, which opened space for shooters and cutters. The Spurs scored 18 fast-break points and maintained offensive flow for most of the night.

His +26 plus-minus reflected how comfortably San Antonio operated when he was orchestrating.

4. Sacramento’s Efficiency Wasn’t Enough

Sacramento’s shooting was 46.9%, and their free throws were impressively 92.0%, making 23 of 25. With DeMar DeRozan scoring the most points at 20, Keegan Murray also scored 20, and Malik Monk scored 19 off the bench.

However, shooting 9-32 from three (28.1%) put an end to any possible comeback. Defensive struggles allowed San Antonio to shoot 38.2% from three with 32 assists.

Even when the Kings were able to put up points, there were no answers on defense. A 28-point lead for San Antonio showed just how fast the game could slip away.

5. The Spurs’ Depth Is Fueling The Streak

The Spurs had 7 players with double digits. Keldon Johnson was 6-12 for 18, Harrison Barnes had 14, and rookie Dylan Harper had 12 and 5 assists coming off the bench.

San Antonio’s 32 assists tell the story of their scoring. This also holds for San Antonio’s point-blank scoring. San Antonio still adjusted for their 18 turnovers with their scoring and point blank, even with their poor defensive interior.

A franchise player leading on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game, most of the Spurs’ supporting cast is stepping u,p and their winning streak demonstrates how formidable this team is.