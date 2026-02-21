Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson Leads Inspired 18-Point Comeback In The 4th Quarter To Snatch A Win From Rockets

For three quarters, it felt like the Houston Rockets had control. They were bigger on the glass, forcing turnovers, and leaning on Kevin Durant’s shot-making to keep the New York Knicks chasing.

Then the fourth quarter happened.

New York flipped the script with defensive pressure, timely shot-making, and poise. Jalen Brunson took over when it mattered most, Karl-Anthony Towns punished mismatches, and the Knicks turned Houston’s mistakes into momentum. An 18-point swing later, what looked like a loss turned into one of the grittier wins of the season.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 6-12 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 8-9 FT, 36 MIN

This was leadership in real time. Brunson attacked downhill in the fourth, lived at the free-throw line, and controlled tempo when the Knicks desperately needed calm. He didn’t settle – he forced the issue, drew contact, and made Houston defend every possession. The stat line is strong, but the timing of his buckets is what turned this game around.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 10-15 FG, 3-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 34 MIN

Towns was efficient and composed all night. When Houston went small, he sealed deep and scored. When they sagged, he stepped out and hit all three of his attempts from deep. His +23 plus/minus reflects how steady he was whenever the Knicks needed a bucket to stop the bleeding.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 1 TOV, 8-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 40 MIN

OG Anunoby set the defensive tone. Four steals in a comeback win tell you everything about his activity level. Offensively, he was aggressive attacking closeouts and didn’t hesitate on open looks. The three-ball wasn’t scorching, but his two-way impact was massive in the fourth.

Jose Alvarado: A

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 AST, 5 STL, 3-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

Five steals. That’s the story. Alvarado’s defensive pressure completely shifted momentum in the fourth quarter. He turned loose balls into fast-break points and disrupted Houston’s rhythm when it mattered most. The shooting was streaky, but the energy changed the game.

Landry Shamet: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 AST, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 26 MIN

Shamet delivered instant offense. He spaced the floor perfectly and hit timely shots that chipped away at Houston’s lead. His efficiency gave Brunson room to operate late.

Mikal Bridges: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5-11 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 31 MIN

Mikal Bridges quietly filled the gaps. He didn’t force shots and moved the ball well, finishing efficiently when opportunities came. While he wasn’t the headline performer, his steady presence helped stabilize things before Brunson took over late.

Mitchell Robinson: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 18 MIN

Robinson battled inside and gave the Knicks needed physicality. While Houston won the overall rebounding battle, Robinson’s interior presence mattered during key defensive stands in the comeback stretch.

Josh Hart: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 4 TOV, 1 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 27 MIN

The scoring for Hart was not positive, and the missed shots put a couple of turnovers in the fritz. He still remained cool in the defense and helped the rest of the team.

Jeremy Sochan: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Not much to talk about. Little time leads to little impact.

Mohamed Diawara: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 4 MIN

2 points, 1 assist. Short time, efficient, and no disruption to the game flow.