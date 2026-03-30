Cayden Boozer Blames Himself After UConn Ends Duke’s NCAA Run

Heading into the NCAA tournament this year, the Duke Blue Devils were viewed as one of the favorites to win it all. Unfortunately, their fabled run came to an end as a costly error by guard Cayden Boozer resulted in a 73-72 loss against the University of Connecticut (UConn).

The clutch three-pointer by Huskies guard Braylon Mullins will undoubtedly be etched in the memory of every Duke player. However, Cayden Boozer, son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, appeared to be taking the loss particularly hard. While speaking to the media after the game, Boozer took the entire blame for the loss.

“I’m going to replay that for the rest of my life,” Boozer shared about the turnover.

“I turned the ball over. I should’ve been stronger with the ball,” he added. “Cost our team our season.”

While breaking down his team’s defensive shortcomings in the second half and the disappointment that came with losing in the Elite Eight, Cayden Boozer spoke about his experience with this team, too.

“It’s hard to put into perspective right now, but this is the best time I’ve had playing basketball,” Boozer commented. “The group of guys that we have. Just really grateful for the moment. Obviously, we didn’t get the job done, but super grateful for this team and everything we have accomplished this year.”

The freshman guard had been solid for the majority of the game. In 28 minutes, Cayden Boozer posted 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals, while shooting 4-5 from the field. Unfortunately, an ill-timed error in the final moments of the game changed everything.

Duke found itself enjoying a 72-70 lead with ten seconds left on the clock. Instead of attempting to extend the lead, the Blue Devils opted to run the clock down by retaining possession.

UConn played some stellar defense at this juncture. Although Duke was prepared for a trap coming out of the timeout, an errant lob pass by Boozer to split the double-team at halfcourt was intercepted by Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. The tipped possession unfortunately landed in Braylon Mullins’ hands, and the rest is history.

With this loss, the top-seeded Blue Devils (35-3) see their dreams of winning the NCAA tournament come up short yet again. Having fallen out of contention every year since 2015, it appears that Duke fans will have to remain patient.

Meanwhile, Cayden Boozer finds himself in a complicated position as well. Unlike his brother, Cameron Boozer, who is viewed as a lottery pick heading into this year’s NBA Draft, Cayden may not receive the same attention.

Given his averages of 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season, many expect the guard to return to Duke for his sophomore season instead of declaring for the draft.