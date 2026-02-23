Top 10 NBA Stars Who Have Shot Below 35% From 3-Point Range This Season

Three-point shooting has become the backbone of modern NBA offense, yet even elite players can endure down years from beyond the arc. League-wide efficiency has dipped slightly this season, with teams collectively shooting 35.9% from three compared to 36.0% last year.

The highest mark in league history remains 36.7% during the 2020-2021 campaign. Attempts have also slipped marginally from 37.6 per game last season to 37.0 this year, while makes have declined from 13.5 to 13.3 per game. Even so, the current season still ranks among the top two all-time in total three-point volume.

Within that environment, several high-profile names have fallen below the 35% threshold, a benchmark that now sits slightly under league average.

10. Dillon Brooks

3-PT Stats: 34.3% (2.3 3PM)

Starting at number 10 is Dillon Brooks, who is converting 34.3% of his threes while averaging 2.3 makes per game. Brooks remains a confident high-volume shooter, but his efficiency continues to fluctuate year to year, making him a streak-dependent floor spacer rather than a consistent marksman.

9. Jalen Johnson

3-PT Stats: 34.3% (1.6 3PM)

At number 9, Jalen Johnson is also at 34.3%, knocking down 1.6 threes per game. Johnson’s offensive value lies more in his slashing, playmaking, and athleticism, though improving his perimeter accuracy would significantly elevate his ceiling as a primary forward option, as he was named as an All-Star for the first time this season.

8. Deni Avdija

3-PT Stats: 34.1% (2.1 3PM)

Number 8 belongs to Deni Avdija, shooting 34.1% on 2.1 makes per contest. Avdija has grown into a more confident perimeter threat, but he still hovers slightly below league average, which limits how aggressively defenses must close out. But he’s had a career year as he made his All-Star debut this time out.

7. Russell Westbrook

3-PT Stats: 34.1% (2.0 3PM)

At number 7, Russell Westbrook is shooting 34.1% while averaging 2.0 makes per game. Interestingly, this actually represents improvement relative to earlier stretches of his career, as Westbrook has worked to refine his shot selection and spacing within structured offenses.

6. Cade Cunningham

3-PT Stats: 33.8% (2.0 3PM)

Number 6 is Cade Cunningham at 33.8% with 2.0 makes per game. As a lead creator, Cunningham’s three-point efficiency carries major weight in how defenses scheme against him. Climbing closer to league average would unlock even more room for his drives and mid-range game.

5. Bam Adebayo

3-PT Stats: 33.6% (1.6 3PM)

At number 5, Bam Adebayo is shooting 33.6% on 1.6 makes per game. Adebayo’s value comes from interior scoring, screening, and playmaking, but Miami’s spacing improves significantly when he is a reliable pick-and-pop threat.

4. Julius Randle

3-PT Stats: 32.1% (1.5 3PM)

Number 4 is Julius Randle at 32.1% on 1.5 makes per contest. Randle’s three-point efficiency has always been volatile, and this season falls on the lower end of his typical range.

3. Derrick White: 32.1% (2.8 3PM)

At number 3, Derrick White is converting 32.1% despite averaging 2.8 makes per game. This drop stands out because White has generally lived in the high thirties, sometimes nearing 40%, making this a clear regression year from distance.

2. Draymond Green: 32.0% (1.5 3PM)

Number 2 is Draymond Green at 32.0% on 1.5 makes per game. Green has never been a volume sniper, but sub 33% shooting allows defenses to sag further into help positions.

1. Devin Booker: 30.8% (1.7 3PM)

Finally, at number 1 in terms of surprise factor is Devin Booker, shooting just 30.8% while averaging 1.7 makes per game. Booker owns a career three-point percentage of 35.1 percent and is widely regarded as one of the league’s premier shot makers, making this downturn particularly notable.

Finally, at number 1 in terms of surprise factor is Devin Booker, shooting just 30.8 percent while averaging 1.7 makes per game. Booker owns a career three-point percentage of 35.1 percent and is widely regarded as one of the league’s premier shot makers, making this downturn particularly notable.