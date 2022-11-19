76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Will Reportedly Miss 3-4 Weeks After Suffering Bone Fracture In His Foot

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Without James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have missed a key piece of their team, and it has shown since his absence. Entering Friday's contest against the Bucks, the team was just 7-7 with Embiid shouldering an unbelievable burden each game.

Thanks to heroics from Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Georges Niang, the 76ers were able to pull out an impressive win against Milwaukee. Unfortunately, it also resulted in another one of their core players going down.

After just 20 minutes of action in the game, Tyrese Maxey was pulled out due to an injury on his left foot. As it turns out, it's a bone fracture that will keep the sharpshooter out for at least a few weeks.

For a Sixers team without James Harden, this is almost the worst possible news they could have gotten. Without Maxey on the floor for Philly, it deprives them of an elite shooter and playmaker to help Embiid. Still, Embiid by himself is more than capable of keeping his team alive until Harden and Maxey return in a few weeks.

Can the 76ers Win The Championship With James Harden And Joel Embiid?

The Sixers haven't had much success in the Harden era so far. Thanks to various injuries and major roster flaws, the team hasn't gone nearly as far as most expected. And with the latest injuries to Harden and Maxey, some are wondering if they can stay healthy long enough to be considered a serious threat.

But Joel Embiid saw this coming. As he said at the beginning of the season, it's going to take some time for this team to gel:

In a recent appearance at Old Man and the Three podcast, big man Joel Embiid revealed upon the chemistry between Harden and the 76ers.



"I just felt like you know that was an opportunity for that suit for us to get better and we only had we only played like what 20 games together like that's not a lot and you know to be able to win a championship like to build a team and only play 20 games together like it's hot like he's you know it's gonna take a while and it's not just about me and him, it's also about finding the chemistry with everybody else and putting it all together," said Embiid.

So, it seems like Embiid isn't worried about how things may be looking now. As long as his team is within striking distance and has a chance for the playoffs, he's going to bank on what his squad can do when fully healthy.

The good news is, in a few weeks, we should find out for ourselves how a full-strength 76ers team will look this late into the season. Until then, Joel Embiid will have to keep on playing the best basketball of his life.

