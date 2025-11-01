Austin Reaves Fires Back At Claims He Hates Playing With Luka Doncic

Austin Reaves joked about his “hate-filled” friendship with Luka Doncic after the Lakers’ 117-112 win over the Grizzlies.

Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic
Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts with guard Luka Doncic (77) after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves is shutting down talk that he and Luka Doncic don’t get along. After the Lakers’ 117-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, the 26-year-old guard jokingly addressed rumors about friction between the two stars, making it clear that there’s no bad blood.

“I think it’s full of hate. I don’t really know, but I was really happy seeing him back playing basketball today,” Reaves said in a post-game interview.

Reaves also praised Luka’s leadership and performance in his return from injury, giving credit to his ability to take over when the team needs him most.

“It’s just playing the right way. And then, obviously, he just took over the game. He’s done it a million times, and he’s really good at basketball. He’s got the capability of putting a team on his back, and he did that tonight.”

It was Luka’s first night back after a three-game absence, and he picked up right where he left off. In 38 minutes, he torched the Grizzlies with 44 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists on 51.9% shooting. Best of all, he secured the victory, improving the Lakers’ record to 4-2.

His absence caused quite a stir for the Lakers, mostly because of how Austin Reaves responded. He stepped up without his star teammates, leading to a career-best stretch that has him averaging 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists on the season.

It remains to be seen if those numbers are sustainable for Reaves, but he doesn’t have to be that guy anymore. With Luka back in the fold, he can play without the pressure as he thrives alongside one of the game’s greatest scorers.

While some reporters have tried to cast doubt on their partnership, Reaves made it clear tonight that he loves having Luka on his team. Their chemistry has been immaculate so far, as they’ve developed a bond both on and off the court.

Unfortunately, keeping the duo together is much easier said than done. Doncic may be locked in for the foreseeable future, but Reaves’ loyalty is very much up for grabs. With a $14.8 million player option for the 2026-27 season, he’s expected to opt out of his contract next summer and become an unrestricted free agent.

If the Lakers can’t, or won’t, pay Reaves what he feels he’s worth, he could walk in July and leave the franchise with nothing in return. It would cost the Lakers a young star and leave Luka without a reliable partner.

That’s why the best outcome for all parties is to keep Doncic and Reaves together as the next great Lakers duo. The results have been impressive so far, and we’ve only seen a glimpse of their potential. Given enough time and help from the supporting cast, they can make a run that will etch their names in Lakers lore forever.

Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic are proving that chemistry matters just as much as talent. While outsiders continue to speculate about tension, both players are locked in on winning and making the Lakers a true title threat. It’s still early in the season, but the connection between them is undeniable. If they keep building on this foundation, the Lakers may have found the perfect formula for the post-LeBron era.

