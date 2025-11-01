Deandre Ayton Suffers Back Injury During Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Deandre Ayton gave Lakers fans a scare during Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Dave McMenamin, the big man was worked on by the team’s medical staff in the back while the game continued, suggesting a possible injury.

“Deandre Ayton is being worked on in the back as this game continues, which would suggest an injury, however the team has not provided an update on Ayton’s status yet,” McMenamin reported.

Ayton eventually returned to the bench with just over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, appearing to have a wrap on his lower back.

“Deandre Ayton has a wrap on his back and the Lakers training staff continues to work on him on the bench,” McMenamin added. “He will try to give it a go, if called upon. LAL is up 105-97 with 6:42 remaining in the 4th.”

Ayton showed no signs of pain or discomfort going into tonight’s game. In fact, he was coming off one of his best performances of the season against the Timberwolves, where he dropped 17 points and 10 rebounds on 72.7% shooting.

Tonight, he was only able to put up nine points with zero rebounds and zero assists in 16 minutes before coming out of the game. While the Lakers were able to win (117-112) thanks to 44 points from Luka Doncic, fans can’t help but feel anxious about the growing uncertainty surrounding their starting center.

Although Ayton eventually returned to the bench, he didn’t play another minute in the second half. It wasn’t until after the game that we received a more detailed update.

“Deandre Ayton said he was dealing with tightness in his back at shootaround but worked to get it loose by gametime,” added McMenamin. “He said he tweaked it on an alley-oop play in the first half. Ayton said he expects to be available Sunday vs. Miami.”

Ayton was the Lakers’ big offseason addition. As a former No. 1 overall pick, he still has the potential to be great, and he showed it most during the 2019-20 season when he averaged 18.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 54.6% shooting.

Over the years, however, Ayton’s value has declined as questions about his focus, effort, and passion for the game have persisted. His defensive lapses are often costly, and they have limited his impact on the floor.

Those concerns are why the Lakers were able to sign him at a discount this summer, but they don’t change how vital he is to their success. With no true backup center other than Jaxson Hayes, the Lakers need Ayton healthy and dominant if they want to compete in the West.

He doesn’t have to be a superstar, but consistency is the bare minimum for Ayton this season as their primary rim protector. While Friday’s scare was concerning, the good news is that it appears to be minor, and Ayton expects to be back on the court Sunday against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers dodged a bullet with Deandre Ayton’s injury scare. His presence in the paint has become a vital part of their identity, and they can’t afford to lose him this early in the season. If he’s truly good to go by Sunday, it will be a major sigh of relief for the team and fans alike. For now, the focus shifts to keeping him healthy, consistent, and confident as the Lakers continue their push to climb the Western standings.