Skip to main content

After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career

After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career

Wilt Chamberlain is arguably the most dominant player in NBA history. From his 100 point game to his 50.4 points per game average, Wilt seemingly could do it all.

On top of his dominant play, Wilt was arguably the most athletic player the game has witnessed as well. It's been reported that Wilt ran the 440 yards in 49.0 seconds and the 880 yards in 1:58.3 in high school. He's also been reported to have jumped 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump.

Wilt was a natural talent in every sport he tried. This includes volleyball, which Wilt took extremely seriously after retiring from the NBA.

Wilt Enjoys A Successful Volleyball Career

Wilt Chamberlain retired from the NBA in 1973, and many thought his sports career was over. Wilt did engage in non-sports activities after retiring, like filming the movie Conan the Destroyer with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984.

This wasn't all Wilt had done after retiring from basketball. He also took up playing another sport, which was volleyball. After retiring from the NBA, Wilt would frequent Muscle and Sorrento Beach on the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California. Here he'd play a friendly game of volleyball with other beachgoers.

There Wilt would meet Gene Selznick, a Hall of Famer in volleyball. Wilt asked Selznick to teach him how to play volleyball, and Selznick agreed.

“One time when Wilt was there, he came up and asked me if I could teach him how to play volleyball. He heard I was the best volleyball player,” Selznick told Volleyball Magazine. “So, I took him to the beach and introduced him to a new way of life. He had passion for volleyball and did pretty well for a guy who never played until he was about 34 years old.”

Wilt would play well, and he would fine-tune his skills, where he would become a dominant player, like how he was in basketball. The more Wilt played volleyball on the beach, the more he attracted fans to come to watch.

Wilt became so big in the volleyball world that he eventually sponsored a traveling indoor volleyball men’s team called The Big Dippers, and a women’s team called The Little Dippers.

Wilt's popularity grew the game of volleyball so much that he attracted the attention of David L. Wolper. If you don't know, Wolper was the director of the movie Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

Wolper started the first ever coed professional sports league, called the International Volleyball Association, otherwise known as the IVA. Wilt became a player-owner of the Southern California Bangers in the league.

The team would only play one season, and Wilt would only play in five games, but he wowed all that watched him play. Wilt would play off and on for the Orange County Stars in 1977, but where Wilt would really shine would be in the IVA All-Star Game.

The IVA All-Star Game was broadcasted on TV on CBS Sports, and Wilt won the MVP award, showing the world he truly was dominant in any sport he chose to play. In 1978, Wilt played a few times for the Seattle Smashers, and he was also named Commissioner of the league.

The league would eventually find itself in trouble, first financially and in 1979 when the owners of the Denver Comets were arrested at halftime of a match for cocaine and marijuana trafficking. In 1980, halfway through the season, the league ended.

Wilt was so influential in the game of volleyball that he was eventually inducted into the Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Wilt's volleyball league may have folded, but that doesn't mean The Dipper quit playing the new game that he loved. He would go on to play for the remainder of his life.

“I assume that most people know that I’m a volleyballer of some renown. In fact, for a long time, volleyball became as big a part of my life as basketball once was,” Wilt once said.

Wilt Chamberlain sadly passed away on October 12, 1999, from congestive heart failure. It was a sad moment for not only the basketball community but for the volleyball community as well.

Wilt Chamberlain was a phenom in every aspect of life. From basketball to volleyball, to his physical strength, to the number of women he reportedly slept with during his life, Wilt was the real-life “cheat code” that every video game player loves to play with.

Wilt's legacy is set in stone, and the younger generation should take the time to truly learn about the life of one of the most interesting men that has ever lived. We may never see another person in life, like Wilt Chamberlain, for the rest of eternity.

Next

When Wilt Chamberlain Showed Bodybuilding Champion Arnold Schwarzenegger That He Was The Strongest Man In The World

The FBI Watched Wilt Chamberlain's Gambling Habits, But Couldn't Prove Anything Against Him

Elmore Smith Sets The Record For Most Blocks In A Game With 17 In 1973

Jack Molinas: The Scandalous Life Of A Former NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain's 100 Point Game: The Truth Behind Wilt's Historic Performance

YOU MAY LIKE

After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career
NBA Media

After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career

By Titan Frey
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11

By Nick Mac
Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century

By Eddie Bitar
Bronny James Signs An NIL Deal With Nike
NBA Media

Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Nike

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Explains Why He Lied About Spending $155,000 On A $55,000 Bike: "I Want You To Look Good Jesse, You Know I Love You."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Explains Why He Lied About Spending $155,000 On A $55,000 Bike: "I Want You To Look Good Jesse, You Know I Love You."

By Divij Kulkarni
Phil Jackson Revealed That His Favorite Michael Jordan Moment Was When He Stole The Ball From Karl Malone And Scored The Game-Winner In The 1998 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Revealed That His Favorite Michael Jordan Moment Was When He Stole The Ball From Karl Malone And Scored The Game-Winner In The 1998 NBA Finals

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Debate Which Of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Would Be The Alpha If They Were On The Same Team: "If We're Talking Alpha, It's Kobe."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Debate Which Of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Would Be The Alpha If They Were On The Same Team: "If We're Talking Alpha, It's Kobe."

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Like How Austin Reaves Cooked Stephen Curry With A Smart Trick: "He Is Our X Factor This Season"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Like How Austin Reaves Cooked Stephen Curry With A Smart Trick: "He Is Our X Factor This Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Shares His Emotional Wish About Kobe Bryant: "If I Could Just See Him One Last Time And We Just Argue, Fight, Play, I Would Love To Have That."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares His Emotional Wish About Kobe Bryant: "If I Could Just See Him One Last Time And We Just Argue, Fight, Play, I Would Love To Have That."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ballsack Sports Created A Hilarious Reason Why Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "Why Your Twitter Handle Is 'MoneyGreen' When You Are Going To Be Broke And In Sacramento"
NBA Media

Ballsack Sports Created A Hilarious Reason Why Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "Why Your Twitter Handle Is 'MoneyGreen' When You Are Going To Be Broke And In Sacramento"

By Gautam Varier
Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win-Over The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win Back The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House
Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

By Gautam Varier
Shams Charania Says The Atlanta Hawks Want To Add Jae Crowder To Big 3 Of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, And John Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

Shams Charania Says The Atlanta Hawks Want To Add Jae Crowder To Big 3 Of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, And John Collins

By Ishaan Bhattacharya