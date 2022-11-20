Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers will both happily admit that they wish their seasons had started differently. The Clippers have been dealing with injury issues related to Kawhi Leonard and started slow, although they've now salvaged their record to a decent 10-7. The Warriors are still struggling with a 7-9 record, but Stephen Curry is playing at an MVP level, and legends like Chris Mullin believe they can still recover and have a good season.

Both teams were thought to be the favorites to come out of the Western Conference this season. The Warriors as the reigning champions, and the Clippers as arguably the deepest roster in the league, with Kawhi Leonard returning, both seemed like solid picks to be the best in the West. But their respective starts have raised some questions about how well they will be able to do moving forward this season. Trade speculation has already begun, and an interesting proposition has linked the two teams.

Western Conference Executive Suggests That A Draymond Green Trade Involving The Clippers Might Be Realistic

The Clippers have never in their history managed to make it to an NBA Finals, so they could use a player with leadership ability and championship experience. Draymond Green has both and would likely also fit into their defensive scheme. For the Warriors, who are in desperate need of quality role players, the Clippers have the assets to make a good offer for Draymond. And that's exactly what a Western Conference executive spoke to Heavy's Sean Deveney about.

“The [LA] Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing. The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really.”

The proposition is one that really could benefit both teams, and with Green likely not getting what he wants from the Warriors in terms of a future contract, dealing him might make sense. His altercation with Jordan Poole and the ensuing has also cost him some goodwill within the organization. It sounds weird, but perhaps it's time for Draymond to move on, even though a trade like this happening is still unlikely.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.