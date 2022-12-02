Credit: Fadeaway World

Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian have been making the rounds around the NBA community for an alleged affair they had at some point. These two seemingly didn't have any relationship whatsoever, but a big claim says the opposite.

Kanye West, who is now Kardashian's ex-husband, went off on Thursday night, saying a lot of things on Twitter and before he was suspended again from the platform, West accused Chris Paul of hooking up with Kim Kardashian, even saying that he caught the pair.

This is a huge accusation, and many fans had something to say about it. Besides the jokes and the bad comments about Paul, others simply couldn't believe what was happening. This is a bizarre situation, and as usual, Kanye left after stirring the pot.

Anonymous Source Drops Truth Bomb On Chris Paul Hooking Up With Kim Kardashian

According to TMZ Sports, these claims are totally manufactured by Kanye West, who has made it his job to bring Kim Kardashian down, making up fake stories about the reality TV star, which involved other celebrities.

A source close to the situation tells us the allegation is absolutely false, and just another example of a desperate man trying to shift the focus away from his own wrongdoings. The source says, "This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of." They continue, "He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

This is simply crazy. Whenever he makes a public appearance, Kanye West is ready to make a lot of people mad. This time wasn't the exception, and he got another suspension from Twitter while trying to hurt his ex-wife's reputation. Things are getting out of control here, and nobody knows when this will stop.

