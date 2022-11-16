Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers remain a hot topic around the NBA after a terrible start to the season. Even after a big win against an inspired Brooklyn Nets team, the Purple and Gold are still a bad team, posting a poor 3-10 record. This situation has gotten out of control and some could say they are showing good teams even in defeats, but that's not going to win games or championships for them.

That said, everybody is waiting for the team to make a big move, but Rob Pelinka remains adamant about making a desperate decision that could hurt the team more than help it. Still, most fans want to see some changes, and they want to see them as fast as possible.

However, the situation doesn't seem to change for the Lakers. They are adamant to make a trade, although Rob Pelinka's recent actions could hint that he's thinking of parting ways with a player.

Anonymous Western Conference Executive Praises Rob Pelinka For Being 'Smart And Patient' With The Lakers Roster This Season

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have all been linked with a move away from Los Angeles, but so far, nothing has happened. Recent reports suggest that the Lakers don't think the moves they have on the table will make a big difference for them, and that's something good for the squad.

Talking on The Crossover NBA Show with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck, a Western Conference executive said that Rob Pelinka is doing a good job by waiting to make a trade, using Bradley Beal as an example of what could or could not happen to the Lakers soon (via Silver Screen and Roll).

”So here was the quote from the Western Conference executive I spoke to who had mentioned this. He says ‘Washington is the one that I keep thinking that’s going to happen. If you’re the Lakers, don’t you think you can get Bradley Beal? He’s got a no-trade clause, he wants to come to California’ — That was an interesting tidbit of this — ‘He essentially can pick where he wants to go (because of his no-trade clause) and the most the Lakers can really give is those two picks. But if he asks out and says California or bust, the Wizards, because of the no-trade clause, the Wizards do potentially have to take a lesser deal.’ Like if you just put Bradley Beal on the block right now, open to the entire league, you’d get better than Westbrook plus the two picks. I think you’d get a better offer. Although maybe not. Bradley Beal’s contract is massive, maybe someone says ‘hey we’re doing you a favor taking this huge contract off your hands for a guy who can’t carry a franchise. Is Westbrook and the two picks enough? Well, if Bradley Beal says ‘I only want to go to California or I only want to go to the Lakers because I have a no-trade clause and I can steer this thing... So that’s the logic that the Western Conference exec was laying out to me, and he said this: ‘Whatever you want to say about Pelinka, he’s being smart, he’s taking his time.’”

This is an interesting point of view, but for many fans, Pelinka is responsible for this, alongside LeBron James and Jeanie Buss. The general manager has been under fire for the development of the last two seasons and some think he needs to go if the Lakers actually want to improve.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.