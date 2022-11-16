Skip to main content

Comedian Andrew Schultz Claims He Would Beat The Sh*t Out Of Kyrie Irving In A Fight

Celebrity boxing is all the rage these days, with many celebrities across the globe engaging in fights that are on pay-per-view. Not many are even serious fighters, but there is a demand to watch these big names hash it out with one another in the ring. And some former NBA players have already been involved in this, including Nate Robinson

Calling NBA players out is also not rare, Jake Paul at one point offered Draymond Green $10 million to get into the ring and fight. Obviously, that never happened, although Draymond did show over the summer that he's not averse to throwing a punch. But for a current NBA star to get involved in something like this would be wild, and the gauntlet has been thrown at one of the most mercurial talents of this generation. 

Comedian Andrew Schultz Says It Would Be Easy For Him To Beat Kyrie Irving In A Fight

Andrew Schultz is a popular comedian and someone that doesn't shy away from saying whatever he's thinking. And if there's one NBA star right now that lots of people would want to fight at the moment, it's Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is once again embroiled in controversy and his name came up when Schultz was having a conversation with UFC champion Israel Adesanya. Schultz claimed he would beat the sh*t out of Irving, although the conversation was mostly in jest. 

(starts at 57:24 minutes)

Israel Adesanya: "You were talking sh*t about Kyrie, weren't you? Nah, Kyrie."

Andrew Schultz: "Oh, I would beat the sh*t out of Kyrie Easy. That’s easy. That’s easy. No, that’s easy. That’s easy. KD that’d be more difficult obviously ’cause he’s 7 feet tall.”

Even when it comes to a joke that's a pretty intense take to have. Kyrie may not be 7 feet tall, but he is still a massive human being and one of the most athletically gifted people on the planet. It would be difficult for any comedian to take Kyrie in a fight, he has agility as well as strength. 

Although, the fact is that Irving would likely never agree to such a thing in the first place. Kyrie is a man of peace, he has spent the last few years promoting love between all people, even though he does get on the wrong end of controversy now and then. In this one aspect, Irving would likely not even bother to respond to a challenge of this nature. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

