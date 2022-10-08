Skip to main content

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."

Draymond Green has been one of the better defensive players in the NBA over the last decade or so and has played a significant role in helping the Warriors win 4 championships in the last 8 seasons. He is a man of many talents on the court and has been a swiss army knife of sorts for Golden State.

Over the years, we have seen that Draymond has quite a talent for kicking as well, with Steven Adams, unfortunately, finding that out the hard way in the 2016 playoffs. It turns out Draymond packs quite the punch too, as Jordan Poole can attest.

It has become the punch heard around the world and it seems like everyone has had something to say about it. While initially there was a lack of clarity on just how hard and where Green punched Poole, the video showed that it could have caused the latter some serious harm, as Green caught him right on the side of his face with a lot of force. While Draymond awaits his punishment from the team, his talent for punching has led to him receiving an offer from Jake Paul to enter the boxing ring.

"Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green"

The money sure is great, but Draymond is definitely passing on this one. Even Jake Paul stating that he would knock Green out in one round is unlikely to provide enough motivation for Green to step into the boxing ring.

"To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round."

Paul has taken part in 5 boxing fights in his professional career, including one against retired NBA player Nate Robinson, which he won. Paul has actually won all 5 of his professional bouts, with 4 of them being knockouts. He will be facing former UFC champion, Anderson Silva, next at the end of the month as he looks to keep his winning streak alive.

As far as Draymond is concerned, he doesn't seem to be too bothered by all the criticism that has come his way. He shared his wife's story of them having a great time at Mary J Blige's Concert and you do wonder what is going through his mind at the moment. 

