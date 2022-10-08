Skip to main content

Draymond Green Reposts His Wife's Instagram Story Of Himself At Mary J Blige Concert Amidst Criticism For Punching Jordan Poole

Draymond Green has made it a bit of a habit over the years of making the headlines for all the wrong reasons when it comes to his behavior. He is a very good player who has been the heartbeat of the Golden State Warriors during this dynastic run but he tends to find ways to put himself in difficult situations.

The latest installment came when news emerged that he had struck teammate Jordan Poole during practice which led to him receiving some criticism. It went to a whole other level, however, when the video of the incident got leaked and Draymond finds himself in some hot water at the moment.

Draymond apologized to Poole for the punch as he had crossed the line at that moment but he seems to have gotten past it rather quickly. While the Warriors continue to debate on how to deal with the situation, Green is chilling at Mary J Blige's concert and he shared his wife's Instagram story of the two of them having a great time there.

This is such a bad look for Draymond and it really just gives off the impression that he isn't feeling all that bad about throwing that punch. You better believe that the criticism will only intensify after he put this out there. His actions on the practice court that day surprised members of the organization and this wouldn't be something they would have liked to see from him a day later.

Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The Trust And Respect Of His Teammates

Draymond has caused headaches behind the scenes prior to this but it has mostly been verbal, whether it be yelling profanities at head coach Steve Kerr or former teammate Kevin Durant. This is the first time he went this far and it has reportedly led to him losing the trust and respect of his teammates.

"There’s a painful premise that Myers laid bare with his remarks: Green, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Warriors players who ever lived, has lost the trust and respect of his teammates and must now begin the process of earning it back. There’s just no way of denying the profound and harsh truth behind what he said."

"Yet even beyond all the nuanced context that comes with Green and his complicated relationship with the Warriors, there was an uncomfortable reality of this scuffle that simply can’t be ignored. Green, who is nearly a decade older than Poole and listed as 36 pounds heavier, chose to swing on his much younger and much smaller teammate in a way that was seen internally as wildly unjustified. There is, it seems, a universal agreement on that much."

Green now has to earn back that trust and respect, but that Instagram story has probably made that task a bit tougher than it was previously. This entire situation is just hanging over the organization now like a dark cloud which isn't ideal with the season set to start in under two weeks. 

