Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After a 0-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were stable for two games as they went on a 2-game winning streak. But after that, the Purple and Gold have once again lost back-to-back games and are now at 2-7. For a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it's truly shocking to see them struggle so much.

Speaking of struggles, Davis, in particular, had a pretty odd game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He ended up scoring 19 points in the game, but 17 of them came in the first half. The 29-year-old disappeared in the second half and was given an earful by the fanbase following this disappointing performance.

That's not all. Even LeBron James wasn't happy with AD's second half against the Cavs. The King urged Davis to take more touches after he ended up with just taking two shots in the entire half.

Anthony Davis' Refusal To Talk To Media Leads To Puzzling Responses From Fans

Many were expecting Davis to give a satisfactory answer about why he played like a shell of himself in the second half of the game in the postgame press conference. But as per Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Davis declined to even talk to the media.

After seeing this tweet by Buha, an NBA fan on Reddit wondered what was the reason behind Davis' behavior. It led to several fans debating about it, and they reached various conclusions.

ForoaKlanD: Did he get iced out or something? Only 2 FGA in the entire second half? Realistic_Camp5232: It’s difficult because Lebron has to spoon feed him to get his engine going these days.

ihateeuge: He got an early 4th foul with Allen and then they didnt do a good job feeding him. Then Ham pulled everyone cause it was garbage time. So he didnt have much opportunity really. phz10: Same thing last game against Jazz. Don’t believe he scored at all in the 4th. Not sure what it could be, stamina. OuTLiR28: Someone tell AD that his game check is also for the second half of the game. belizeanheat: AD is no longer a superstar. BlackBullZWarrior: He got that ring and has made a fortune. I just don't think he's that invested in competing like that season after season. viking_machina: I was worried when they won those 2 games that the fun was over but it’s still going on. Soji_Juice: Because he was out there looking like a cartoon character all game. WadeCountyClutch: Lakers need another big! Don’t care if it’s dwight Howard, boogie, or hell even Greg Monroe!! Need another big so ad can play the 4.

As we mentioned, fans had a plethora of theories why Davis had such a poor second half performance against the Cavs. Apart from the fans who trolled AD, most believe he doesn't want to play as a center for the Lakers. After all, his natural position is power forward.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.