8 NBA Stars Who Currently Have Negative Trade Value

NBA stars often capture the bulk of the attention when it comes to trade rumors but there are eight big names who have a negative trade value as most teams avoid them right now.

Eddie Bitar
13 Min Read
6ers center Joel Embiid looks on during the third quarter against the Celtics at Wells Fargo Center
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NBA stars often bring back the most assets or generate the most attention in trade rumors. We have seen that historically, and it will never change, at least for the most part. More so than ever, there are a handful of NBA stars who have a negative trade value, meaning the vast majority of the teams around the league will avoid striking a deal for them. In the age of social media and plenty of eyes everywhere, this is not the best situation for NBA players.

Contents

We have a list of eight NBA stars with negative trade value due to their skill sets, ugly public persona, or poor leadership skills. Based on prior reports and what we have seen so far in the 2025-26 season, these stars will likely have to ride the wave of having negative value, and their teams will suffer as a result. Let’s dive into them.

 

1. Ja Morant

Nov 15, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Ja Morant’s trade value hasn’t just dipped; it has fallen straight through the floor. Teams once viewed him as a franchise-altering athlete, the kind of young star you’d empty the asset cupboard for. Now, front offices see a player who can’t stay on the court, both because of recurring injuries and his own self-inflicted suspensions. His recent comments about losing the joy for the game, paired with very public tension with coaches, have only amplified the concern that he’s not in the right headspace. At 26, he should be entering his peak, but instead, he looks disconnected from the grind that usually defines elite point guards.

When you factor in the financial commitment, over $42 million due in each of the next two seasons, the picture becomes even bleaker. Teams typically overlook baggage when the talent is undeniable, but Morant hasn’t played to his old standard, and the warning signs keep stacking up. For most executives, he’s simply not worth the risk anymore. Memphis may be stuck waiting this out and hoping something clicks, because the idea of receiving meaningful assets back for Morant right now feels unrealistic.

 

2. Joel Embiid

Nov 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It’s becoming increasingly complex to ignore the reality with Joel Embiid: his body is breaking down, and the days of penciling him in as a long-term cornerstone are slipping away. Even with his name recognition and MVP pedigree, the math no longer works for potential trade partners. At nearly 32, big men with Embiid’s injury history don’t suddenly reverse course and become ironmen. This season has only reinforced that pattern: seven appearances, modest production by his standards, and another stretch of uncertainty about when he’ll truly be available.

Teams also can’t ignore the last few campaigns, where he managed only 39 games in 2023-24 and just 19 last season. When availability drops this drastically, the perceived value follows suit. The league has learned the hard way that depending on a star who can’t stay healthy often ends in heartbreak. Embiid’s trade value has reached the point where Philadelphia couldn’t recoup anything close to fair compensation, not because of his talent but because no one wants to inherit the constant medical roulette.

 

3. Kawhi Leonard

Nov 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard’s time with the Clippers was supposed to yield multiple deep playoff runs; instead, it became one of the NBA’s most disappointing long-term experiments. The raw numbers are staggering: 277 games over seven seasons from a player paid and promoted as an every-night superstar. The league knows precisely what it’s getting with Kawhi: brilliance when he plays, and long stretches when he doesn’t. The inconsistency, combined with the unpredictable nature of his injuries, has eroded almost all trade optimism around him.

Complicating the picture further is his off-court history, including drama surrounding an under-the-table sponsorship deal and persistent stories about him operating on his own terms. That might be tolerated when a player dominates like the two-time Finals MVP he once was, but Kawhi hasn’t consistently reached that level in years. Teams don’t want to pay elite-tier prices for a star who isn’t a locker-room leader, isn’t particularly vocal, and may miss half the season. For the first time in his career, Leonard is closer to being a contract teams would rather avoid than one they’d fight to acquire.

 

4. LaMelo Ball

Oct 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is one of the league’s flashiest guards, but his highlight-reel style has never translated into sustained winning, and frustration has been building. His talent is real; anyone can see that, but the Hornets haven’t come close to escaping the lottery during his tenure. Around the league, some question whether he has the focus or leadership skills to elevate a young roster. His off-court interests often seem to overshadow the day-to-day grind of playing for the Hornets, and teams don’t like investing max-level money in players who haven’t proven they can be the adult in the room.

Availability is another massive issue. Six seasons into his career, he’s logged just 245 total games and has had only one year where he cleared the 55-game mark. That alone slashes his value, especially when front offices already question his seriousness about winning. The idea of trading meaningful assets for a talented but unreliable point guard doesn’t appeal to anyone. Charlotte may be stuck holding onto him simply because his perceived upside no longer outweighs the risk he brings.

 

5. Zion Williamson

Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) prepares to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Few players in recent memory have inspired as much early hype as Zion Williamson, and few have fallen short of expectations in such a frustrating fashion. Zion was drafted as a once-in-a-generation athlete, but injuries have defined his career instead of dominance. The latest setback, a right abductor strain, adds to a growing list of issues that have kept him off the floor. Seven seasons in, he has only 224 games played, a number that would concern any front office even before factoring in questions about conditioning and long-term durability.

Teams around the league have grown wary of Zion’s habits, particularly his struggle to maintain proper weight and peak physical readiness. When he does play, he’s electric, but those flashes have become increasingly rare. Any team trading for him would be committing to a massive salary and a constant cycle of hope and disappointment. That’s not a gamble most executives are willing to take anymore, and for the first time, the idea of Zion having negative trade value feels not just possible but obvious.

 

6. Paul George

Paul George
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives with the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Paul George’s decline has crept up in a way that’s hard to ignore. The 76ers brought him in on a massive contract with hopes of pairing him with their stars for a fresh title push, but his body hasn’t cooperated. When a player is owed more than $54 million next season and has a $56.5 million player option looming, the Sixers expect at least borderline All-Star production. Instead, George has played just 47 games across two seasons in Philadelphia. That level of availability, tied to that kind of financial commitment, sends trade interest plummeting.

At almost 36 years old, the writing is on the wall. He no longer has the burst, durability, or nightly impact that once made him one of the league’s smoothest wing scorers. And with the league shifting toward younger, cheaper wings who can defend and hit threes, George’s contract has become one of the least desirable in the NBA. Even if Philadelphia wanted to reset, it’s hard to imagine any team volunteering to absorb that salary for a player whose best days are clearly in the rearview mirror.

 

7. DeMar DeRozan

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

DeMar DeRozan has spent his career mastering the mid-range game, but the modern NBA doesn’t value that skill as much as it once did. At nearly 37 years old, he’s no longer the 25-points-per-night scorer who once carried offenses through isolation brilliance. His current 18.4 points per game mark his lowest output since the early stages of his Raptors days, and teams today want pace, spacing, and efficient three-point shooting, areas where DeRozan has never excelled. Age isn’t helping his case either, as he’s reached the phase where decline usually accelerates.

There’s also the lingering perception that DeRozan isn’t a winning impact player. Fair or not, his postseason struggles and inability to elevate teams in crunch time have created skepticism about his value on a contender. His contract isn’t enormous, but teams don’t want to trade assets for a veteran whose strengths don’t align with the league’s direction. Sacramento might be looking to move him even if his market has all but evaporated.

 

8. Bradley Beal

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradley Beal’s fall from perennial All-Star to a forgotten role player has been jarring. Once viewed as one of the league’s most gifted scorers, he now looks like a player whose body can’t handle the load anymore. His stint with the Suns was underwhelming, and his move to the Clippers has been a disaster; he only played six games before a season-ending hip surgery. For a guard approaching 33, hip issues are especially alarming.

The bigger problem is that teams no longer believe Beal can return to his old form, an issue that was raised at the beginning of the season. His contract remains hefty, his availability is unreliable, and his defensive limitations become more glaring with age. Any team taking him on would be betting against nearly every trend that matters in modern roster building. At this point, Beal’s name carries more nostalgia than actual value, and his trade market is practically non-existent.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images How An NBA Player Becomes An All-Star: 5 Factors That Determine First-Time Selections
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like