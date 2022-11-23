Anthony Davis Defends Patrick Beverley After He Shoved Deandre Ayton: "We're Never Gonna Let Anyone Stand Over Our Teammate"

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It has taken two years, but we are finally seeing Anthony Davis get back to his dominant best. In his last 4 games, he is averaging 35.5 points, 18.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.5 blocks, with the Los Angeles Lakers going 3-1 in that stretch.

That loss came last night against the Suns even though Davis probably had his best outing in that one, as he finished with 37 points, 21 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks. There was nothing more he could have done to help the team as they dropped to 5-11 on the season. The main focus after the game, however, wasn't on this otherworldly performance, but on the actions of Patrick Beverley.

Anthony Davis Defends Patrick Beverley After He Shoved Deandre Ayton

The flashpoint moment of the game came with under 4 minutes remaining when Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves who was attempting a layup. As Reaves was on the floor, Booker stared at him for a bit and Deandre Ayton then proceeded to do the same, which led to Beverley shoving him from behind. Beverley explained after the game why he did it as he stated he was protecting his teammate and Russell Westbrook said that he loved what Bev did. Davis was also asked about the shove postgame and here's what he had to say.

(starts at 2:45 mark):

"You know, felt like he (Ayton) was standing over Austin, and he (Beverley) did what he should do, which is having his teammate's back. We're never gonna let anyone stand over our teammate. Make them feel like they're not a man, that's disrespectful in a sense so, just having each other's back. I think that's all it was."

Beverley has won a lot of respect from his teammates and the fans for what he did there, although he did admit that it was a bad look on national television. It took away from some great basketball that we got to watch and the Lakers would be hoping that AD can continue to put in these dominant performances, as that is the only way they can turn this season around.

