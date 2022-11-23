Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Says He Loved Patrick Beverley Shoving Deandre Ayton

Russell Westbrook is loving his life at the moment as he has completed one of the more unlikely turnarounds in recent NBA history. Russ has gone from being the butt of all jokes to a key piece for the Los Angeles Lakers as he thrives in this new role off the bench.

His good run continued against the Suns on Tuesday night as Westbrook finished with 21 points to go with 5 assists but it wasn't enough to get the win, as Phoenix won 115-105 to end LA's 3-game winning run. That result or Westbrook's performance wasn't the main story from the game though, as that ended up being Patrick Beverley shoving Deandre Ayton from behind in the fourth quarter.

Beverley got ejected for it and explained why he shoved Ayton after the game, as he stated that he will always protect his teammates. He shoved the big man because Devin Booker and Ayton were staring at Reaves who was lying on the floor after a foul, something Beverley didn't like at all. Westbrook was also asked about the incident after the game and he said he loved it.

(starts at 0:33 mark):

“I love it, personally. Protecting and understanding that we have each other’s back is the most important part of a team.”

Beverley admitted that it was unprofessional what he did, but he will always have his teammates' back. We have seen that with Westbrook with whom he beefed for so long, but he has had nothing but positive things to say about Russ since he came to the Lakers and has also defended him on numerous occasions.

Their beef, of course, famously began in the 2013 NBA playoffs when Beverley basically cheap-shotted Russ which led to Westbrook needing multiple knee surgeries. Beverley revealed recently that an OKC ball boy threatened to kill him because of the incident. It is still a bit surreal to see Russ and Bev on such good terms these days considering all that went down in the past, but they do say time heals all wounds.

