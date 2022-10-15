Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

Credit: Gary A. Vazquez/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers as a team are a huge question mark this season. Having added some intriguing pieces to the roster, it's still hard to see them having too much success against the NBA's best. However, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the same team, it doesn't quite make sense to count them out either. Whatever the case may be, they have their work cut out for them to get back to winning ways.

It's safe to say that the larger NBA world does not believe in the Lakers. They were abysmal last season, and it's hard to see how much has changed this season. Anthony Davis is the wild card, if he can stay healthy, he is one of the league's best players, but no one would say with certainty that even that would be enough. So it's no surprise that AD sees his team as something of an underdog this season.

Anthony Davis Admits That No One Outside The Lakers Thinks They Can Win It All This Season

Lakers fans can be a little over the top from time to time in terms of their expectations of their team. This roster has changed quite a bit, but only Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder can be considered notable additions, and Schroder is already set to miss some time. So with no one believing they can get it done, Anthony Davis recently suggested that he understands why but that the team believes they can do it anyway.

"For some reason, the past year, year and a half, we only been seen in a negative light. You know, 'Lakers are this, Lakers are that.' And it's on us, we have to win basketball games obviously, but... Coming in my first year, obviously we were the gold standard. 'Lakers are winners, Lakers are winning,' you know. Come back the following year, also had us up there and then we had to mediocre seasons and now it's whatever.

"Which is fine, though. Which is fine for us. Obviously, we don't really care. We got out there and play basketball and perform. But it's also the truth. I mean, no one has us winning it this year besides us in this organization."

That the Lakers have what it takes to be the best cannot be denied. They are simply too stacked with superstars to not have the ability to win. But knowing you can do something and actually doing it are two different things, so the team will need to figure that out when the season starts.