Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

The Los Angeles Lakers as a team are a huge question mark this season. Having added some intriguing pieces to the roster, it's still hard to see them having too much success against the NBA's best. However, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the same team, it doesn't quite make sense to count them out either. Whatever the case may be, they have their work cut out for them to get back to winning ways. 

It's safe to say that the larger NBA world does not believe in the Lakers. They were abysmal last season, and it's hard to see how much has changed this season. Anthony Davis is the wild card, if he can stay healthy, he is one of the league's best players, but no one would say with certainty that even that would be enough. So it's no surprise that AD sees his team as something of an underdog this season

Anthony Davis Admits That No One Outside The Lakers Thinks They Can Win It All This Season

Lakers fans can be a little over the top from time to time in terms of their expectations of their team. This roster has changed quite a bit, but only Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder can be considered notable additions, and Schroder is already set to miss some time. So with no one believing they can get it done, Anthony Davis recently suggested that he understands why but that the team believes they can do it anyway.

"For some reason, the past year, year and a half, we only been seen in a negative light. You know, 'Lakers are this, Lakers are that.' And it's on us, we have to win basketball games obviously, but... Coming in my first year, obviously we were the gold standard. 'Lakers are winners, Lakers are winning,' you know. Come back the following year, also had us up there and then we had to mediocre seasons and now it's whatever. 

"Which is fine, though. Which is fine for us. Obviously, we don't really care. We got out there and play basketball and perform. But it's also the truth. I mean, no one has us winning it this year besides us in this organization."

That the Lakers have what it takes to be the best cannot be denied. They are simply too stacked with superstars to not have the ability to win. But knowing you can do something and actually doing it are two different things, so the team will need to figure that out when the season starts. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'
NBA Media

Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'

By Divij Kulkarni
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"

By Orlando Silva
Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"

By Gautam Varier