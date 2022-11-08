Credit: Fadeaway World

Some growing pains were expected for the Minnesota Timberwolves after they traded for Rudy Gobert in the offseason as it was a major shakeup. There was going to be a significant change in the way they ran their offense and it is safe to say things haven't worked so far.

They rank in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rating, which is quite a change from last season when they were in the top 10. It isn't all down to Gobert, however, as they haven't looked great without him either. With Gobert in health and safety protocols, the Timberwolves managed to beat the lowly Rockets but came back down to earth in a crushing loss to the Knicks.

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss

It was their third defeat in the last 4 games and this was probably the ugliest of the lot. The Knicks were up 76-52 at halftime and cruised for the rest of the game as they won 120-107. The loss dropped the Timberwolves to 5-6 on the season and Anthony Edwards had some harsh words after the game.

Anthony Edwards: "We just play soft, man. Like, every bump, we flying all over the place, including myself. Teams just coming in like, ‘We’re going to take their heart,’ and that’s what’s going on. We’re down 20 every game! We’ve got to figure it out."

That might well be the case, but it would also help if Edwards himself put in some more effort during the games. He didn't move an inch during a play in the game against the Rockets and you expect better from someone who is considered the face of the franchise.

Edwards had said not too long back that he has improved ahead of the new season because he was in better shape and had more energy. Well, there was clearly a lack of energy in that sequence and he hasn't really taken that next step this season either. He needs to perform at a much higher level, or else, the Timberwolves might end up being one of the bigger disappointments of the season.

