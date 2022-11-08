Skip to main content

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss

Some growing pains were expected for the Minnesota Timberwolves after they traded for Rudy Gobert in the offseason as it was a major shakeup. There was going to be a significant change in the way they ran their offense and it is safe to say things haven't worked so far.

They rank in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rating, which is quite a change from last season when they were in the top 10. It isn't all down to Gobert, however, as they haven't looked great without him either. With Gobert in health and safety protocols, the Timberwolves managed to beat the lowly Rockets but came back down to earth in a crushing loss to the Knicks.

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss

It was their third defeat in the last 4 games and this was probably the ugliest of the lot. The Knicks were up 76-52 at halftime and cruised for the rest of the game as they won 120-107. The loss dropped the Timberwolves to 5-6 on the season and Anthony Edwards had some harsh words after the game.

Anthony Edwards: "We just play soft, man. Like, every bump, we flying all over the place, including myself. Teams just coming in like, ‘We’re going to take their heart,’ and that’s what’s going on. We’re down 20 every game! We’ve got to figure it out."

That might well be the case, but it would also help if Edwards himself put in some more effort during the games. He didn't move an inch during a play in the game against the Rockets and you expect better from someone who is considered the face of the franchise.

Edwards had said not too long back that he has improved ahead of the new season because he was in better shape and had more energy. Well, there was clearly a lack of energy in that sequence and he hasn't really taken that next step this season either. He needs to perform at a much higher level, or else, the Timberwolves might end up being one of the bigger disappointments of the season.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: ""The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Talen Horton-Tucker
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Their Season Is Over After Talen Horton-Tucker Dunked On Damian Jones: "Just Blow The Team Up."

By Lee Tran
Darvin Ham Refuses To Have A Losing Attitude After Lakers' 2-8 Start: "I Didn't Come Here To Lose"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Refuses To Have A Losing Attitude After Lakers' 2-8 Start: "I Didn't Come Here To Lose"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"
NBA Media

Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

NBA Fans In Awe Of Stephen Curry's 47-Point Performance Against Kings: "He's That Guy."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya