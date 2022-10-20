Skip to main content

Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."

Anthony Edwards is one of the league's most talented young stars. The No. 1 pick from the 2020 Draft is developing well in Minnesota, with many expecting him to take an All-Star jump this season. People will be looking forward to what Edwards can achieve alongside Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, with high expectations being put on the team.

Edwards and Gobert have a funny history, as last season, Edwards proudly proclaimed that he would happily dunk on Gobert just as hard as he has on other players in the league, not being intimated by the then-Jazz center who is a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Zach Lowe of ESPN wrote a story in which he talked about Anthony Edwards in detail and the high hopes being put on him despite some efficiency and maturity struggles. In the piece, lowe mentioned what Edwards had to say when reminded of his earlier comments where he expressed his desire to dunk on Gobert.

(Speaking of dunks: I asked Edwards whether he was sad he no longer has the chance to dunk on Gobert. "I'm happy he's on my team -- for his sake," Edwards quips.) [h/t ESPN]

While Edwards never got the chance to earn a highlight against Gobert as an opponent, he will definitely be eagerly looking to dunk on Rudy whenever he can during practice.

How Much Does Rudy Gobert Elevate The Timberwolves?

One of the most shocking trades of the season had to be the Timberwolves paying a ransom haul for Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, sending various picks and players for the 30-year-old center. The Wolves already had a prominent center in Karl-Anthony Towns, meaning the Wolves committed to a risky two-big combo with Gobert's interior presence and KAT's scoring ability.

With wings like Jaden McDaniels and Edwards, along with a former All-Star in D'Angelo Russell, the young Wolves are expected to achieve big things. They are bound to get better after their success from last year, and Gobert helps give them one of the greatest regular season defenders in the league.

The postseason may be where Gobert fails to shine again, but the Wolves' supporting cast is way better equipped to protect Gobert on the perimeter, so this experiment could launch the Wolves into a top-six seed and, possibly, a playoff run. 

