Atlanta Hawks Announcer Dramatically Lost Consciousness During Live Show With Dominique Wilkins

Atlanta Hawks and NBA fans, in general, went through a very serious situation on Monday night after one announcer suffered a medical emergency on air. You never expect to see these scenes, let alone on TV, but this is part of life whether or not we like it. 

Ahead of the duel between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks, former player Dominique Wilkins and announcer Bob Rathbun were discussing a couple of topics before the game started.  

When Wilkins was talking, Rathburn's facial expression changed and the announcer started convulsing on camera. He lost consciousness in a dramatic scene, while the broadcast cut to a commercial. 

This was a scary moment for everybody, as it didn't look any good from here. Rathburn was taken care of and was fine after a while. Bally Sports Southeast released a statement, saying he was treated for dehydration. 

Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court. Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.

It's good news that Bob is fine and this situation wasn't more serious. Now it's time to focus on his health and try to get better to return to the best level. 

Meanwhile, the Hawks lost the game against the young Oklahoma City Thunder, dropping to 13-11, still keeping their top-4 ranking in the Eastern Conference, but far away from the inspired 20-5 Boston Celtics. 

The Hawks have been involved in controversy recently, as Trae Young and Nate McMillan reportedly starred in a heated exchange that left the player out of the rotation. Fortunately, they are past that situation and ready to compete again, but that latest setback was hurtful for the Young, McMillan, and the rest of the Hawks. 

By Orlando Silva
