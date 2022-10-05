Skip to main content

Ben Simmons’ Fun Reaction After His Shot Hit Kyrie Irving In The Face: “Kyrie Knew Who Shot That”

Kyrie Irving Praises Ben Simmons And Is Very Excited To Play With Him: "His Resolve And His Resiliency. He Wants It. Whatever Greatness Looks Like For Him, He Wants It."

The Brooklyn Nets didn't have the best start to the 2022 NBA preseason, as they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. This game marked the debut of the new-look Nets' Big 3, which features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. None of them played over 19 minutes and had quiet nights, with fans speculating about what can happen with them once the regular season starts. 

Meanwhile, fans kept looking for memes before, during, and after the game, with somebody catching a funny moment between Kyrie Irving and a loose ball that 'belonged' to Ben Simmons. 

Basketball Coverage recently shared a video of the Nets' shootaround prior to their preseason opener, and a wild moment happened between Irving and Simmons, who remains criticized for his inability to shoot the ball in a decent way. Well, it seems like Kyrie learned that Simmons still has a long way to go in a bad fashion. 

The video shows Simmons taking his shot, which hits Kyrie in the face, and the Australian point guard has a hilarious reaction, hiding from Kyrie after he gets the ball in his hand. Kyrie then turns back and passes the ball to Simmons in a signal that he knew the former Sixers shot that ball. 

NBA fans had a blast with this, and their reactions didn't take long to arrive. They knew that sequence was hilarious and Kyrie knew very well was he was doing. 

This season gonna be wild 😂

😂😂😂😂 note this shyt was funny asf I needed this laugh n I know they gone be a great team this year #gonets

Kyrie look sick of dude already 😂

of course it hit em

“Ayyy my homie over there wanna talk to you”

*the homie*

He just knew 😭🤣

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

This is happens all the time. Media folks always want to make a big deal of every little thing.

A lot more missed shots with Ben around. Heads up!!

He tried to give bro the ball 😂

Kyrie gonna disappear for half a season because of this 😩

It was up on the rim. You can see when he shot it and when the ball came down. Wasn't a brick.

This the first meme of the season and the season hasn’t even started yet 🤣 it’s so great

Nah this funny asl ngl😂😂

I cant breathe 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

No way 😂😂

His head😂😂

Brick Simmons

One would imagine that the Nets will do a lot better in the regular season after all the drama they lived through during the summer. Simmons is ready to go, Kevin Durant has moved on from his failed trade request, and Kyrie is ready to prove his worth once again. If things fall into place for this team, they could win it all, no matter who's in front of them, but time will tell how it all plays out for them.

