Should The Knicks Offer Karl-Anthony Towns A $260 Million Extension?

The New York Knicks are in the middle of a championship window around 29-year-old guard Jalen Brunson. The franchise needs to make careful roster decisions to push for a title, especially after an underwhelming 2025-26 regular season, where they have a 50-28 record so far this season. Karl-Anthony Towns is Brunson’s highest-value co-star this season, but the team might have an important decision to make regarding the 30-year-old center.

The Knicks and Towns couldn’t agree to an extension before October 2026, but they will be able to reconnect on talks after the 2026 NBA Finals, with Towns’ max being worth four years and $260 million. The center has made great sacrifices to his personal production to find his place in new coach Mike Brown’s system, but he’s had tiffs with his head coach regarding his usage as well.

Towns is making $53.1 million this season and will be under contract for the 2026-27 season for $57.07 million. However, he has a $61.01 million player option for 2027-28, which might allow him to enter free agency if he doesn’t think he has a future with the Knicks. He is from New York and has enjoyed playing at home, but if there are issues on-court and with his contract, Towns might need to explore his options.

With the Knicks facing a $258.7 million salary bill next season with Towns, the franchise might want to get him on a cheaper deal to continue pushing for a title with this core. The question is whether Towns is worth the $260 million he’ll likely expect in his next contract, and that’s what we will explore here.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ 2025-26 Season Stats

Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 49.6% from the field on 13.8 attempts a game and 36.8% from three on 4.1 attempts per game. this season. The center has seen its minutes wane through stretches of the season, getting benched by coach Mike Brown in some fourth quarters to simplify New York’s offensive approach. However, his value as one of the best rebounders in the NBA and best scoring bigs in the NBA is hard to replicate for a team with championship expectations.

Towns’ stats are lower compared to previous years because he’s been willing to listen to coach Brown and abide by his play-style. As a result, Towns often seems disconnected from the larger Knicks offense and only finds scoring opportunities in the corner or if he creates them himself. He’s too expensive to be a role-player and has been a star for his entire career, so the fact that he’s found a way to adjust to such a style and still be productive is impressive.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like his numbers can command such a hefty contract extension. Even though the Knicks got their No. 1 option, Jalen Brunson, to take a pay cut, the franchise might find it serves them better to distribute it across the rotation instead of committing such a huge chunk of change for Towns, who’s not averaging the superstar numbers people with such contracts make.

Centers Like Towns Are Hard To Find

There’s a reason the Knicks front office went out and got Towns while he was signed to a veteran supermax contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They gave up core rotational players like Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to make this happen, which couldn’t have been an easy decision. They made the plunge because they understand that having an offensive weapon like Towns will be a huge boost to their competitive hopes in the Playoffs.

Towns is capable of floating from No. 1 option to No. 3 option depending on the situation. He can be an ever-present offensive threat while on the court due to his shooting ability, and he has great mobility for a player of his size. His defense has never been his strong suit, but he found a way to have his most productive season on that end in his first year with the Knicks, although he has slipped a little on that end this season.

Unless the Knicks think the better solution is to find a workhorse center who’ll just play his role but not have the high-level production of Towns, they really can’t get a better center on the market. He creates a strong 1-2 punch with Mitchell Robinson off the bench, who is a role-playing center without any offensive flair. While Towns might get labelled soft by legends like Shaquille O’Neal, his offensive production is elite.

The team knows they won’t win it all with Robinson as their starter, which is why they acquired Towns, so unless they have a clear alternative to Towns, they might need to stick with him.

Price Of Continuity Against Experimentation

The Knicks have two years of solid experience with their current core. Even though this season might have left an underwhelming taste in fans’ mouths, it was the first year with a new head coach. If Towns’ relationship with coach Brown can be improved, the team might be better off giving this core another season while they’re all still in their prime. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have also had middling seasons, so another season of continuity might help all the players come back stronger next season.

Unless there’s an MVP-caliber player available, there really isn’t an incentive to move on from Towns. He’s already under contract for potentially two more seasons, but the team might get more out of their center if he knows his future is secured. This would even help him adjust to being a role-player because another contract should take him through to being 35 years old, after which another max contract is anyway unlikely.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Casting A Shadow

The Knicks have consistently been one of the most active teams in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade race, with Towns being consistently named as the outgoing player from the Knicks to make the salaries work. The center has been frustrated with the front office over the rumors, which swirled out of control before the start of this season. With Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks looking all but done, a trade opportunity might still be there for New York.

If the Knicks are considering an Antetokounmpo trade, they’ll likely hold off on extending Towns this summer. That extension would also essentially make him untradeable for the next season, regardless of the price point.

This creates a pretty big problem for Towns. The Knicks might not give him any extension this summer because it won’t allow them to trade him if Antetokounmpo becomes available. This situation might incentivize him to take a pay cut to secure his future, but it’ll be unlikely that the Knicks even put that on the table unless they know that they can’t get Antetokounmpo.

No other stars of that caliber seem to be available next summer, so an Antetokounmpo trade might have the biggest impact on Towns’ future. What it likely guarantees is that Towns’ extension talks could stretch deep into the summer until the Antetokounmpo trade saga has a conclusion.

Final Verdict

It doesn’t make sense for the Knicks to offer Towns an extension this summer, let alone one that could be worth $260 million over four years. His production has objectively proven he can’t be paid like a No. 1 option anymore. He also likely won’t get this money on another team either, so testing free agency two years from now might lead to an even worse result for Towns.

His best bet is to hope Antetokounmpo gets traded elsewhere and re-sign on a deal more comparable to $150 million over four seasons, which would be around a $37.5 million average annual value. That would take Towns into his mid-thirties on a very good contract with his hometown team. The ball is in New York’s court here, and Towns might be subject to their own timelines here.

At least he can rely on making $110.1 million over this season and the next season, with an additional $61.01 million if he accepts his player option for 2027-28. Leaving these many years of guaranteed money behind for a huge discount isn’t feasible either, so this might be a contract that is debated over for potentially the entirety of next season.