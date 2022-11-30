Ben Simmons Will Reportedly Miss More Games For Nets After Latest Injury News

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

For a while there, it looked like Ben Simmons was finally starting to gain some traction after a slow start. Ben started the season looking like a shell of his former self, but he has slowly rounded into form as the season has progressed.

It led up to one of his best stretches of the season which included a double-double performance against his former team.

Sadly, however, Ben Simmons is set to miss some more time for Brooklyn after being diagnosed with a muscle sprain in his left leg.

Nets star Ben Simmons has a muscle strain in his leg and is expected to miss a few games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons has battled through ailments the past few weeks, most recently soreness/swelling in knee, and was in the midst of his best play this season.

Simmons is expected to return within a handful of games, but it's another thing to add to Ben's growing list of injuries lately. After missing all of last season due to a mix of personal and other factors, it seems like his body is still trying to get used to NBA action.

This is obviously not what Nets fans were hoping to hear, but some have been a little more patient with his recovery.

Can Ben Simmons Ever Return To Playing At An All-Star Level?

Ben has shown flashes of stardom this season, which is more than we could say a month ago. Overall, he hasn't produced at the level most fans had hoped but that may change deeper into the season.

“If you’ve taken a year off, and you haven’t seen a 100 mph fastball, that thing is looking like a 200 mph fastball," argued Richard Jefferson. "The first few games it was like nothing out there, his head was spinning. Over the last five games, you’ve seen progression. He’d score 11, then he scored 15, I’m not saying his scoring is gonna keep ascending, but he’s getting it. … We cannot judge Ben until 50 games into the season! Russell Westbrook last year with the Lakers, and it was just not a good fit. ‘Okay, we get it. 50 games in, this s**t ain’t changing.’ But for us to do that eight, 10, 15, 20 games into the season, when a guy didn’t play the year before and had surgery in April, that’s just not enough time."

Time is something the Nets don't really have. With Kyrie Irving's contract set to expire this summer, this could very well be the last run for this version of the team.

If the Nets want any hope of making the most of this year, they will need some more consistency from Simmons, whose progress has just been set back by a few more days.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.