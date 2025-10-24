Lakers Legend Robert Horry Thought Salma Hayek Had A Crush On Him Until He Got A Reality Check

Robert Horry has been part of some of the most prolific teams in the history of the NBA. He has won seven championships and played alongside legendary players like Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal. He was known as ‘Big Shot Bob’ for his clutch performances and game-winning shots.

Hollywood has been fascinated with the Lakers and vice versa. So when superstar Salma Hayek saw Horry make a game-winning shot, she thought she should call and let him know. Horry, at the top of his game and part of one of the most riveting dynasties in basketball, thought she had a crush on him. The former Lakers’ power forward recalled this story on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast.

“I hit the shot to win the game in Portland, and I’m at the gas station, and I get a call. I’m like, who is this? I pick it up and they say, ‘Hey Robert, how are you?’ I’m like, ‘Who is this?,”‘This is Salma.’ I’m like, ‘Who’s playing with my f****** phone? Who is it?’”

“‘This is Salma Hayek.’ I was like, oh sh**,” the seven-time champion said.

The game he’s referring to was a thrilling win against the Trail Blazers, where, with ten seconds to go, Kobe Bryant drives towards the basket, drawing the total focus of the defense.

Big Shot Bob was standing in position with just five points in the game, but ice in his veins, the defenders dropped coverage towards Kobe. Bryant passed the ball to Horry in the corner, and he drilled it to take the lead.

Horry was in disbelief that one of the biggest movie stars had called him. And this was around 2002, Hayek was at the peak of her stardom. The Lakers’ athlete also became a big name in Los Angeles after his consistent big-shot moments became a staple of the O’Neal-Bryant-led legendary team.

This elevated status in the league led Horry to a major misconception. After proving it’s actually her, Hayek invited the NBA veteran to the premiere of her movie, Frida, and he thought he was being asked out for a date.

“She said, ‘Oh, we were in the apartment having a good time. I love the way you play, you know, we should get together sometime.’ I’m like ‘Yes!” you know? And then she’s like, ‘Yeah, I have a movie called ‘Frida’ coming up, I would love for you to come to the premiere.’ In the back of my mind, I’m like, are you asking me to be your date?” Horry recalled.

He was wrong, and it would be made clear to him with a reality check in the very next second. Horry is said to be one of the most underrated players by many analysts and former players, but at this moment in his life, he definitely overestimated himself.

“And then she just stopped talking, and then she said, ‘Hold on, Edward wants to talk to you.’ I’m like, ‘F***,’ because she was dating Edward Norton at the time.’ So I’m like, I thought I had a hookup,” he added.

It was one of the rare times that Big Shot Bob missed so grandly. The NBA veteran still attended the premiere despite knowing it was not a date and recalls sitting right beside Hayek. He even had to maintain composure as he saw her character play some very steamy scenes.

But the seven-time champ never let her know how difficult it was for him to sit through the movie, knowing how much he was attracted to her and even forming a massive misconception in his head.

Sometimes, stars indulge themselves a little too much, especially when you’re playing in an arena with thousands cheering for you, in one of the most famous cities in the world. But Horry, like many others, was quickly humbled by a reality check.