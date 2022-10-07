Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama

The emergence of Victor Wembanyama in front of American audiences has created hype as we have never seen before for a draft prospect. People have already declared Wembanyama the greatest draft prospect in NBA history, an incredibly high value to put on a player.

Wembanyama's 2 games against the G League Ignite have proven to all GMs that this player is going to be generational from the day he steps onto an NBA court. Players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Rudy Gobert have already praised the young Frenchman.

Bill Simmons believes that there are only 4 teams that would rather have their star player instead of Wembanyama, with those teams being the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Golden State Warriors. But, the Warriors would need a 2-day long meeting to make the decision between Curry and Wembanyama.

"Golden State is having a 7-hour meeting, actually, it might be a 2-day meeting where they might sleep in the office or they meet the next day and ultimately realize that they absolutely cannot trade Steph. He is a hero, he is an icon, and he is the reason we could build this arena, so we will regretfully pass. But it'll be a 2-day meeting. Guys will have BO in the office, there's going to be leftover Chinese food all over the place. One guy is screaming 'this is crazy, this guy is the future of basketball' and storms off. But I think they keep Steph."

Would You Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama?

This may seem like an insane question considering Curry is the reigning Finals MVP. However, Wembanyama promises a team the possibility of over a decade of success. Many GMs would seriously consider trading their team's star player to get a player that would change the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Curry is in the final stage of his career and could give us at least 5 more years, given the extended primes players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are experiencing. But even 5 years from the 2023 draft, Wembanyama is just a 24-year-old. This is a real conversation to have, but the Warriors have a club legend that should be treated like a legend and not be traded away from the team, ever.