Bob Myers Aggressively Called Out Players That Claim To Have Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant is a player that nearly every player that grew up during the 2000s would want to emulate. Kobe was on a level by himself, winning 5 championships and becoming the undisputed face of the Los Angeles Lakers during his career with the franchise. And the thing that made him great, his main tool for success, was nothing other than what many know now as the Mamba Mentality. 

Kobe Bryant's nickname was the Black Mamba, which is where the name comes from. His drive to succeed, his willingness to work harder than anyone else and his demeanor were all a part of it. Kobe himself explained the Mamba Mentality in an inspirational speech once

"The most important thing is that you become the best version of yourself. That is the key. Get better every single day. Are you better today than yesterday? If the answer is yes, you are on the right track. That's the Mamba mentality. Get better every single day." 

Lots of players have aspired to live this way since then. All of them can't have that level of commitment to Kobe. But since his passing, many pay tribute to him nonetheless. Some of these players have even been trolled for it after failing to live up to it. And Warriors GM Bob Myers has now sounded off on those players. 

Bob Myers Blasted Those That Think They Have The Mamba Mentality

Kobe's tragic passing resulted in him getting a lot of tributes. And those that are in the league but were also his fans have tried to honor him with the way they play. But at times, it can become a bit performative. And in conversation with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on All The Smoke, Warriors GM Bob Myers called that out. 

"And that's why like, when people use the Mamba Mentality, don’t do that, you’re not him. Don’t say that, nobody should be allowed to say. I’m sorry I knew that guy, there’s nobody like him. There is nobody. There’s no, ‘I’m the Mamba Mentality.' This guy was one of one… Don’t say that. It’s not a throwaway line.”

Kobe Bryant's incredible work ethic inspired even the greatest of his peers, names like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony. He was as unique as they come in his passion and commitment, so the title can never be claimed by anyone else. Aspiring to be like Kobe is one thing, but Myers is right when he says no one can claim to have the same tenacity. 

