Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."

Credit: David Butler II/USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors are going through the biggest crisis in the Steve Kerr era, in the coach's own words, after Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice. There is not a soul connected to the NBA world that doesn't know what has been going on with the Warriors, and it has been a tumultuous time. Suggestions that Green will go to the Lakers and that Poole hasn't forgiven him have been floating around.

The Warriors chose to fine Draymond and not suspend him for this situation, even though the video showed that the punch was much worse than initially expected. Many were calling for a suspension similar to the one that Bobby Portis had gotten for punching Nikola Mirotic in 2017 when he was on the Bulls. Portis had tweeted earlier during the saga not to compare the two situations, as he was reportedly acting in self-defense.

"As previously tweeted in my last tweet, I got 8 games for defending myself. It’s a lot different IMO. Stop dragging my name in this."

The situation is admittedly different with Draymond, who instigated the physical altercation by getting in Poole's face. But after Green didn't receive a suspension for his actions, it doesn't seem like Portis wants to be left out of the matter anymore.

Bobby Portis Calls Out Draymond Green Not Getting A Suspension When He Had Gotten One

On the surface, the two situations are the same. Both Portis and Green punched their teammate, and it came out. However, one was suspended for 8 games, and the other has simply been fined. This doesn't seem to be sitting well with Portis, who tweeted again about the issue, pointing out that there was a double standard.

"It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it!"

It's easy to understand why Portis feels hard done by in this whole situation, anyone in his shoes would feel the same way. His punishment would normally perhaps be treated as a precedent in a matter like this, but it doesn't seem to have impacted what has happened with Green at all.

For Draymond, though, the biggest issues will be on the back end. The Warriors man has lost the trust of his teammates, and it will take him time to regain that. While many will argue that no suspension is not enough punishment, the problems this will cause for the Warriors' title defense are likely going to be hard for Green to stomach moving forward.