Skip to main content

Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."

Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."

The Golden State Warriors are going through the biggest crisis in the Steve Kerr era, in the coach's own words, after Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice. There is not a soul connected to the NBA world that doesn't know what has been going on with the Warriors, and it has been a tumultuous time. Suggestions that Green will go to the Lakers and that Poole hasn't forgiven him have been floating around. 

The Warriors chose to fine Draymond and not suspend him for this situation, even though the video showed that the punch was much worse than initially expected. Many were calling for a suspension similar to the one that Bobby Portis had gotten for punching Nikola Mirotic in 2017 when he was on the Bulls. Portis had tweeted earlier during the saga not to compare the two situations, as he was reportedly acting in self-defense. 

"As previously tweeted in my last tweet, I got 8 games for defending myself. It’s a lot different IMO. Stop dragging my name in this."

The situation is admittedly different with Draymond, who instigated the physical altercation by getting in Poole's face. But after Green didn't receive a suspension for his actions, it doesn't seem like Portis wants to be left out of the matter anymore. 

Bobby Portis Calls Out Draymond Green Not Getting A Suspension When He Had Gotten One

On the surface, the two situations are the same. Both Portis and Green punched their teammate, and it came out. However, one was suspended for 8 games, and the other has simply been fined. This doesn't seem to be sitting well with Portis, who tweeted again about the issue, pointing out that there was a double standard. 

"It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it!"

It's easy to understand why Portis feels hard done by in this whole situation, anyone in his shoes would feel the same way. His punishment would normally perhaps be treated as a precedent in a matter like this, but it doesn't seem to have impacted what has happened with Green at all. 

For Draymond, though, the biggest issues will be on the back end. The Warriors man has lost the trust of his teammates, and it will take him time to regain that. While many will argue that no suspension is not enough punishment, the problems this will cause for the Warriors' title defense are likely going to be hard for Green to stomach moving forward. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."
NBA Media

Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green

By Orlando Silva
"If You Were Open, John Stockton Would Get You The Ball. If You Weren't Open, John Stockton Would Also Get You The Ball," NBA Fan Shows The Brilliance Of John Stockton's Elite Playmaking Skills
NBA Media

"If You Were Open, John Stockton Would Get You The Ball. If You Weren't Open, John Stockton Would Also Get You The Ball," NBA Fan Shows The Brilliance Of John Stockton's Elite Playmaking Skills

By Divij Kulkarni
Jaylen Brown Under Fire For Retweeting An Anti-Vaccine Message By A European Politician: "So That’s Why He Signed With Kanye"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Under Fire For Retweeting An Anti-Vaccine Message By A European Politician: "So That’s Why He Signed With Kanye"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembenyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembanyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."

By Gautam Varier
Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports

By Gautam Varier
Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name In MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya