Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Hilariously Reacts To Jordan Clarkson Squaring Up Against Jonathan Kuminga

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao believes Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson has a future in the boxing ring.

His thoughts come in the aftermath of Clarkson's scuffle with Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga that saw him ejected in the final minute of the game, in which Utah won 124-123.

The guard put up his hands and squared off against Kuminga, and it took some breaking up from the referees and the players, but the Filipino player's boxing stance earned a hilarious comment from Pacquiao. Taking to Twitter, he responded to Bleacher Report's post.

Former boxing champ Manny Pacquiao thinks Clarkson has a future in the ring 

Pacquiao had a simple response:

"I see potential."

Safe to say, his comment was in good humor, and on his part, Clarkson would have hopefully shrugged off the incident.

Jonathan Kuminga Responds To Jordan Clarkson Squaring Up

To quickly recap, the final minute of the clash saw Jonathan Kuminga guarding Jordan Clarkson and intercepting his move to get inside. The latter attempted to snatch the ball, attempting to regain possession, but that ended up in a kerfuffle.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the loss, the Warriors youngster explained that he had no intention of doing anything when he saw Clarkson squaring up.

JK says he "didn't have any intention" to do anything after seeing Clarkson square up

"I didn't have no intention to do anything. It was just funny to the point where I saw him square up right away and I'm, like, you were the one who fouled me. You don't got to do all that. It was just funny just seeing that. I didn't say nothing. I didn't do nothing."

The incident was further compounded by the Warriors losing their second game in a row. First, they were humbled by the Indiana Pacers and then let the Jazz sneak away with one point.

The Warriors play the Boston Celtics next, followed by a clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. Utah takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

By Aaron Abhishek
