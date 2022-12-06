Skip to main content

Fans Are Furious After Golden State Warriors Lose To Indiana Pacers

Fans Are Furious After Golden State Warriors Lose To Indiana Pacers

The Golden State Warriors' rough start to the season continued with another stumble, this time a shocking loss at home against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, but they pulled off an even bigger surprise by winning this matchup 112-104 despite missing Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Haliburton has been leading the Pacers to a lot of success and making a name as a possible All-Star, so the Warriors were expected to dominate this game. Instead, Stephen Curry struggled while Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard decimated the Warriors. Fans had various reactions to the game.

The Warriors have fallen to 13-12 on the season now and still have a lot to do to bring themselves to the top of the West this season. The reigning champions head into a scary clash against the team they beat in the Finals last season, the Boston Celtics on Saturday and will hope to regain form against the Utah Jazz prior.

How Can The Warriors Salvage Their Season? 

It's tough to find avenues for the Warriors to have success at this point right now. The roster is what it is and it's hard for them to expect their young players to take enough of a leap to make an impact this season. However, the Warriors could make trades to separate their roster from the pack.

Their starting 5 is still a very potent one and has been extremely solid. If they can substitute the lowest-performing member of the group, Kevon Looney, with a center like Jakob Poeltl or Myles Turner, the Warriors could be markedly improved. James Wiseman's inability to play allows Looney to become one of the best bench bigs in the league and make the team look deadly once again.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans Are Furious After Golden State Warriors Lose To Indiana Pacers
NBA Media

Fans Are Furious After Golden State Warriors Lose To Indiana Pacers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devean George Reveals Shaquille O'Neal Never Defecated In His Shoes
NBA Media

Devean George Reveals Shaquille O'Neal Never Defecated In His Shoes

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
bob myers iguodala
NBA Media

Bob Myers Claims Trading For Andre Iguodala Was A "Transformational Moment" For Golden State Warriors Dynasty

By Lee Tran
mcmillan hawks players
NBA Media

NBA Insider Claims That Atlanta Hawks Players Would Back Nate McMillan In Conflict With Trae Young If They Had To Pick

By Lee Tran
kd trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea: Sixers Get Kevin Durant, Nets Receive Tyrese Maxey And Tobias Harris

By Lee Tran
anthony davis mvp
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Anthony Davis Should Be In The MVP Conversation

By Lee Tran
kristaps davis
NBA Media

Kristaps Porzingis Says Anthony Davis Will Be In MVP Talks By The End Of The Season

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan
NBA Media

NBA Fans Discuss Whether The Los Angeles Lakers Should Give Russell Westbrook A Contract Extension

By Lee Tran
Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"
NBA Media

Trae Young's Former Teammate Tells Him To Mature Amidst Nate McMillan Conflict: "He Can't Do This."

By Lee Tran
hawks mcmillan
NBA Media

Trae Young Downplays Conflict With Nate McMillan: "Sometimes We Don't Always Agree..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Roast Suns After Mavericks Blow Them Out: "Luka Doncic Keeps Giving Devin Booker Nightmares"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Suns After Mavericks Blow Them Out: "Luka Doncic Keeps Giving Devin Booker Nightmares"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis' Stats In The Last 10 Games Are Proof That He Is Playing At The MVP Level
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Lakers Are Easily A Playoff Team If Anthony Davis Can Continue To Play At A High Level

By Lee Tran
Bam Adebayo Shares True Feelings On Miami Heat 'Big Four'
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo Shares True Feelings On Miami Heat 'Big Four'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells A Bruce Lee Joke
NBA Media

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells A Bruce Lee Joke

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Highs Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Highs Comparison

By Nick Mac
The 10 Greatest Individual Playoff Runs In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Greatest Individual Playoff Runs In NBA History

By Nick Mac