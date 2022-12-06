Fans Are Furious After Golden State Warriors Lose To Indiana Pacers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors' rough start to the season continued with another stumble, this time a shocking loss at home against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, but they pulled off an even bigger surprise by winning this matchup 112-104 despite missing Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Haliburton has been leading the Pacers to a lot of success and making a name as a possible All-Star, so the Warriors were expected to dominate this game. Instead, Stephen Curry struggled while Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard decimated the Warriors. Fans had various reactions to the game.

The Warriors have fallen to 13-12 on the season now and still have a lot to do to bring themselves to the top of the West this season. The reigning champions head into a scary clash against the team they beat in the Finals last season, the Boston Celtics on Saturday and will hope to regain form against the Utah Jazz prior.

How Can The Warriors Salvage Their Season?

It's tough to find avenues for the Warriors to have success at this point right now. The roster is what it is and it's hard for them to expect their young players to take enough of a leap to make an impact this season. However, the Warriors could make trades to separate their roster from the pack.

Their starting 5 is still a very potent one and has been extremely solid. If they can substitute the lowest-performing member of the group, Kevon Looney, with a center like Jakob Poeltl or Myles Turner, the Warriors could be markedly improved. James Wiseman's inability to play allows Looney to become one of the best bench bigs in the league and make the team look deadly once again.

