Jordan Clarkson Wanted All The Smoke With Jonathan Kuminga: "That Was A Kung Fu Move"

The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Utah Jazz in a highly-anticipated game. Although it was a close affair, when the dust settled, the Jazz ended up taking the win against the Warriors.

Following the defeat, the Golden State Warriors now have a 13-13 record and hold the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Considering the fact that the Warriors had a lead late in the fourth quarter, NBA fans couldn't believe that the Dubs still lost the game. Speaking of the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson and Jonathan Kuminga got into a heated altercation that almost resulted in an all-out brawl between the two teams.

Jordan Clarkson And Jonathan Kuminga Had To Be Separated

In the absence of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga got a chance to play extended minutes against the Jazz. The 20-year-old made full use of it and had a dominant game.

During the final quarter of the game, Kuminga was defending Clarkson, who decided to cut inside in hopes of scoring a basket. Clarkson was stopped in his tracks by the Warriors youngster as he held onto the ball. In an effort to retain possession of the ball, Clarkson tried to snatch the basketball from Kuminga's hands, but it resulted in the two players getting into a fight.

Looking closely at the clip, it's clear that Clarkson started the fight and referees slammed him with a flagrant 2 foul that resulted in the Jazz guard getting thrown out of the game. Kuminga spoke about the incident in the postgame conference stating that he had no intention of escalating the situation.

"I didn't have no intention to do anything. It was just funny to the point where I saw him square up right away and I'm, like, you were the one who fouled me. You don't got to do all that. It was just funny just seeing that. I didn't say nothing. I didn't do nothing."

At the end of the day, this was a disappointing game from the Warriors' standpoint. Following their last defeat against the Indiana Pacers, many expected the Dubs to win against the Jazz. Unfortunately, Malik Beasley had other plans and sealed the game for the Jazz.

