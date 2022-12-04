Skip to main content

Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been a Washington Wizard since 2012, but by his own admission, there weren't any options for him to join another team in the offseason.

The guard inked a five-year deal with Washington that amounts to $251 million and he had his reasons for it. 

He is owed $46 million the following season (per Spotrac), followed by three seasons of $50+ million, including a player option. Speaking on 'No Chill with Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Beal said there weren't any teams in the trade market.

"There were no teams in the market, free-agency-wise. I'm just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, 'Oh, I can go win.' It was teams that strategically wasn't what I wanted."

Earlier, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were candidates keen on acquiring Beal's services, but his salary and his reluctance in requesting a trade were key challenges that stood in their way.

Bradley Beal Opens Up About How He Started Trusting His Teammates More

The podcast also saw Bradley Beal shed light on his time with the Wizards. While he's always been a phenomenal scorer, he also added that there was a need to tweak his game.

This meant that Beal also had to be the one making plays and facilitating ball movement and that also meant trusting his team to execute things right. 

In Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, who has been steady for Washington, he has the necessary weapons to do the damage.

"What's so crazy because in the last two years I've had to transition my game to be more of a facilitator. And it's been an adjustment. Because you know I'm a scorer. I get paid to score My job is to move the scoreboard, that's what im told to do right. So it's been a big adjustment for me the last two years of just really understanding and learning how to trust your teammates. It goes a long way, trust and belief."

Beal is averaging 23.6 points and 5.6 assists this season, but the Wizards have been rather inconsistent. They're 11-12 in the East but are still primed to make the playoffs. They play the Los Angeles Lakers at home next. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"
NBA Media

Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"

By Divij Kulkarni
Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s
NBA Media

Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Explains How The 2016 NBA Championship Places LeBron James Over Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains How The 2016 NBA Championship Places LeBron James Over Michael Jordan In The GOAT Debate

By Aaron Abhishek
Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy
NBA Media

Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Dallas Mavericks Urged To Pair Luka Doncic With An Elite Big Man To Win A Championship
NBA Media

Dallas Mavericks Urged To Pair Luka Doncic With An Elite Big Man To Win A Championship

By Orlando Silva
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Small Forward
NBA

Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Small Forward

By Nick Mac
Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors

By Aaron Abhishek
Tyronn Lue Breaks His Silence On Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Missing Games For The Clippers
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore

By Orlando Silva
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History
NBA

The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"

By Divij Kulkarni
Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz

By Aaron Abhishek
Yuta Watanabe Proves Doubters Wrong After They Said Only One Japanese player Made The NBA
NBA Media

Yuta Watanabe Proves Doubters Wrong After They Said Only One Japanese player Made The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek