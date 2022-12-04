Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal has been a Washington Wizard since 2012, but by his own admission, there weren't any options for him to join another team in the offseason.

The guard inked a five-year deal with Washington that amounts to $251 million and he had his reasons for it.

He is owed $46 million the following season (per Spotrac), followed by three seasons of $50+ million, including a player option. Speaking on 'No Chill with Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Beal said there weren't any teams in the trade market.

"There were no teams in the market, free-agency-wise. I'm just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, 'Oh, I can go win.' It was teams that strategically wasn't what I wanted."

Earlier, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were candidates keen on acquiring Beal's services, but his salary and his reluctance in requesting a trade were key challenges that stood in their way.

Bradley Beal Opens Up About How He Started Trusting His Teammates More

The podcast also saw Bradley Beal shed light on his time with the Wizards. While he's always been a phenomenal scorer, he also added that there was a need to tweak his game.

This meant that Beal also had to be the one making plays and facilitating ball movement and that also meant trusting his team to execute things right.

In Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, who has been steady for Washington, he has the necessary weapons to do the damage.

"What's so crazy because in the last two years I've had to transition my game to be more of a facilitator. And it's been an adjustment. Because you know I'm a scorer. I get paid to score My job is to move the scoreboard, that's what im told to do right. So it's been a big adjustment for me the last two years of just really understanding and learning how to trust your teammates. It goes a long way, trust and belief."

Beal is averaging 23.6 points and 5.6 assists this season, but the Wizards have been rather inconsistent. They're 11-12 in the East but are still primed to make the playoffs. They play the Los Angeles Lakers at home next.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.