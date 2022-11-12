Credit: Vincen Carchietta/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving once again stirred the pot in the NBA after he shared a movie full of anti Semitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from people within and outside the league, even getting a suspension for five games.

This was a huge deal in the league given the sensitive times we're living in right now, and the way Kyrie handled this situation. He refused to apologize for the post, even saying that he didn't make the documentary so he didn't owe an apology to anybody. It wasn't until he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets that Kyrie sent a statement apologizing.

The Nets also gave him a list of conditions he must complete before returning to the team, which also granted them criticism from other stars, including LeBron James. Well, it seems like Kyrie, James and others have to be grateful for this list because the Nets had different plans for Kyrie.

Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media

According to Nets insider Matt Sullivan, team owner Joe Tsai and his wife Clara watched the documentary after Kyrie shared it on social media, realizing that the player had shared something terrible with the world, and they thought of making a huge decision regarding Kyrie's future on the team.

“I was told that the Tsai’s (Joe and Clara) watched this entire – an entirely vile documentary on their couch two weekends ago and that they thought about potentially cutting Kyrie. This is even though the lying GM of the Nets Sean Marks, said last week that the team never considered it. But I was told that the Tsai’s kind of realized that they’d be making a martyr, as you guys have discussed, out of a stubborn fool. So maybe those conditions to return are a way to kind of be able to release him without Kyrie taking the money and martyrdom with him,” Sullivan said, via Heavy.

This could have been a huge move by the Nets, but they thought things through and decided to give Irving yet another chance to make things right and apologize for his actions. Tsai himself took to Twitter to offer a promising update on this situation, saying that Kyrie isn't anti semite and they're ready to move on from this.

The Nets appear to be having a second start to the season, playing a lot better under Jacque Vaughn, and led by Kevin Durant. Kyrie won't make his return to the court at least until the Nets return from their Western Conference trip, hoping to add more good things to the teams after starring in another controversy.

