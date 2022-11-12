Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media

Kyrie Irving Has To Rebuild Relationships With Brooklyn Nets' Management To End Suspension, According To Shams Charania

Kyrie Irving once again stirred the pot in the NBA after he shared a movie full of anti Semitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from people within and outside the league, even getting a suspension for five games

This was a huge deal in the league given the sensitive times we're living in right now, and the way Kyrie handled this situation. He refused to apologize for the post, even saying that he didn't make the documentary so he didn't owe an apology to anybody. It wasn't until he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets that Kyrie sent a statement apologizing

The Nets also gave him a list of conditions he must complete before returning to the team, which also granted them criticism from other stars, including LeBron James. Well, it seems like Kyrie, James and others have to be grateful for this list because the Nets had different plans for Kyrie. 

Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media

According to Nets insider Matt Sullivan, team owner Joe Tsai and his wife Clara watched the documentary after Kyrie shared it on social media, realizing that the player had shared something terrible with the world, and they thought of making a huge decision regarding Kyrie's future on the team.  

“I was told that the Tsai’s (Joe and Clara) watched this entire – an entirely vile documentary on their couch two weekends ago and that they thought about potentially cutting Kyrie. This is even though the lying GM of the Nets Sean Marks, said last week that the team never considered it. But I was told that the Tsai’s kind of realized that they’d be making a martyr, as you guys have discussed, out of a stubborn fool. So maybe those conditions to return are a way to kind of be able to release him without Kyrie taking the money and martyrdom with him,” Sullivan said, via Heavy

This could have been a huge move by the Nets, but they thought things through and decided to give Irving yet another chance to make things right and apologize for his actions. Tsai himself took to Twitter to offer a promising update on this situation, saying that Kyrie isn't anti semite and they're ready to move on from this. 

The Nets appear to be having a second start to the season, playing a lot better under Jacque Vaughn, and led by Kevin Durant. Kyrie won't make his return to the court at least until the Nets return from their Western Conference trip, hoping to add more good things to the teams after starring in another controversy. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving Has To Rebuild Relationships With Brooklyn Nets' Management To End Suspension, According To Shams Charania
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media

By Orlando Silva
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
NBA Media

James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender"

By Aaron Abhishek
Domantas Sabonis Heaps Praise On 'Clutch' De'Aaron Fox: "He's Been Amazing For A Long Time."
NBA Media

Domantas Sabonis Heaps Praise On 'Clutch' De'Aaron Fox: "He's Been Amazing For A Long Time"

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"

By Divij Kulkarni
Bang Bros Hilariously Tweeted Out Their Offer For Naming Rights To Miami Heat's Home Arena After FTX Scandal
NBA Media

Bang Bros Hilariously Tweeted Out Their Offer For Naming Rights To Miami Heat's Home Arena After FTX Scandal

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed

By Divij Kulkarni
DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Ready To Help The Kings Get Back To The Playoffs
NBA Media

DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Ready To Help The Kings Get Back To The Playoffs

By Divij Kulkarni
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Takes A Shot At Memphis Grizzlies While Saying They Don't Have A Rivalry With Warriors
NBA Media

Draymond Green Takes A Shot At Memphis Grizzlies While Saying They Don't Have A Rivalry With Warriors

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Was Caught Lying About Listening To Migos In 2010 When Their First Mixtape Was Released In 2011
NBA Media

LeBron James Was Caught Lying About Listening To Migos In 2010 When Their First Mixtape Was Released In 2011

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry's Amazing Fourth Quarter Takeover In Clutch Win Over Cavaliers

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
NBA Media

Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"

By Divij Kulkarni
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
NBA Media

Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter In Viral Video
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter In Viral Video

By Gautam Varier