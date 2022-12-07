Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Doesn't Believe In The Lakers: "If The Playoffs Started Today, They Wouldn’t Even Be In The Play-In Game...”

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

After starting the season 0-5, things are finally starting to look up for the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is healthy, Russell Westbrook has found his fit, and Anthony Davis has returned to MVP form. Best of all, it has resulted in winning basketball for the Lakers, who are now 10-12 amid a three-game win streak.

But coming into tonight's game as the underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers Nation got a brutal reminder that this squad still has a lot to prove before they are considered among the top teams in the East.

This is along the lines of thinking for Charles Barkley, who recently said on 'Inside the NBA' on Tuesday that he's still not sold on the potential of this Lakers team.

"Anthony Davis is playing great, but what place are the Lakers right now? 13th... if the playoffs started today, they wouldn’t even be in the play-in game!”

It's understandable for Chuck to feel this way about the Purple and Gold. They looked so bad for most of this young season that it's almost hard to believe it's possible for them to turn things around so quickly. Yet, somehow, they look like a completely different team.

Can The Lakers Make A Playoff Run This Season?

Putting aside Barkley's disbelief, most would agree that LeBron James and Anthony Davis would usually be enough to get any team into the postseason. But with the way Davis is playing right now, and the way that guys like Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV have stepped up, it doesn't seem so unrealistic that this squad can make some noise.

Paul Pierce has recently claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers can easily be a playoff team if Anthony Davis continues to play with "KG mentality". There is no doubt that the big man is currently.

"This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see," said Celtics legend Paul Pierce. "His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood. KG mentality rest of season , if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy."

Of course, the Lakers probably shouldn't get too far ahead of themselves. We're in December now, and thinking about the playoffs would be premature for this 10-12 Lakers crew.

But if the Lakers keep playing like this, it won't be so long before they climb back up the standings and insert themselves into the championship conversation.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James and Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Doesn't Believe In The Lakers: "If The Playoffs Started Today, They Wouldn’t Even Be In The Play-In Game...”

By Nico Martinez
Adam Silver
NBA Media

NBA Radio Host Says The League Should Hand Out An Award For The Best Regular Season Record

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains The Reason For His Iconic Twitter Profile Picture

By Nico Martinez
Kyle Kuzma
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Could Earn Up To $25M Per Year On New Deal Next Summer

By Nico Martinez
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid
NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid

By Eddie Bitar
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says He Has 'No Faith' In Kawhi Leonard This Season

By Nico Martinez
When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator
NBA Media

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator

By Orlando Silva
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Finally Reveals Why He Calls Himself 'The Slim Reaper'

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals How Much Power Trae Young Holds Within The Hawks Organization
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals How Much Power Trae Young Holds Within The Hawks Organization

By Orlando Silva
Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Reveals The Funniest Thing He's Heard Of Himself On The Internet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals The Funniest Thing He's Heard Of Himself On The Internet

By Orlando Silva
Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List
NBA Media

Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List

By Ishaan Bhattacharya