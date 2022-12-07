Charles Barkley Doesn't Believe In The Lakers: "If The Playoffs Started Today, They Wouldn’t Even Be In The Play-In Game...”

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the season 0-5, things are finally starting to look up for the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is healthy, Russell Westbrook has found his fit, and Anthony Davis has returned to MVP form. Best of all, it has resulted in winning basketball for the Lakers, who are now 10-12 amid a three-game win streak.

But coming into tonight's game as the underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers Nation got a brutal reminder that this squad still has a lot to prove before they are considered among the top teams in the East.

This is along the lines of thinking for Charles Barkley, who recently said on 'Inside the NBA' on Tuesday that he's still not sold on the potential of this Lakers team.

"Anthony Davis is playing great, but what place are the Lakers right now? 13th... if the playoffs started today, they wouldn’t even be in the play-in game!”

It's understandable for Chuck to feel this way about the Purple and Gold. They looked so bad for most of this young season that it's almost hard to believe it's possible for them to turn things around so quickly. Yet, somehow, they look like a completely different team.

Can The Lakers Make A Playoff Run This Season?

Putting aside Barkley's disbelief, most would agree that LeBron James and Anthony Davis would usually be enough to get any team into the postseason. But with the way Davis is playing right now, and the way that guys like Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV have stepped up, it doesn't seem so unrealistic that this squad can make some noise.

Paul Pierce has recently claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers can easily be a playoff team if Anthony Davis continues to play with "KG mentality". There is no doubt that the big man is currently.



"This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see," said Celtics legend Paul Pierce. "His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood. KG mentality rest of season , if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy."

Of course, the Lakers probably shouldn't get too far ahead of themselves. We're in December now, and thinking about the playoffs would be premature for this 10-12 Lakers crew.

But if the Lakers keep playing like this, it won't be so long before they climb back up the standings and insert themselves into the championship conversation.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.