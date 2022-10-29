Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals

Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals

Charles Barkley loves his food, and that hasn't been a secret. During his time in the league, there were ample instances of how much he relished what he wanted, and out of the vault comes another hilarious story.

There was a time when 'The Round Mound of Rebound' felt like munching on some donuts, and note that he was very particular that they were Krispy Kreme. In fact, he just wanted to eat them all day.

In a recent interview, he recollected the time he ordered a dozen of them and split them throughout the day. You can view the clip below:

“I broke it up into three meals. It was one Sunday morning and I said, ‘I just want some Krispy Kreme.’ So, I ordered a dozen, and I says, ‘Imma break it up into three meals.’ That’s all I ate the whole day."

"I had some restraint. I ate some about 9 o’clock in the morning, I ate some about 2 o’clock in the afternoon and I ate about 7 o’clock at night. It was a great meal day. “I am proud of that. I could have ate them all in one sitting. Cause I told you, boy when that hot sign on, your car just going into that little hot sign. That hot sign is dangerous.”

No one's doubting that one. Not one bit.

NBA Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley's History With Krispy Kreme Is Quite The Story

Barkley's love for Krispy Kreme is more than just the usual, so much so that he can take a whiff of a donut and know whether it was from the popular food chain while also being teased about it.  A video of him doing the donut test did the rounds on YouTube.

The producers of the TNT show also made it extra special by gifting Barkley 53 boxes of donuts for his birthday to mark the number, and hasn't shied away from taking digs at the former MVP.

One of the instances also sees Shaq poke fun at him during one of the segments on the show. Speaking about the San Antonio Spurs, Barkley was trying to tell the hosts, including Kenny Smith, about what coach Greg Popovich was trying to tell him, and Shaq's reply out of the blue said, "Stop eating?"

In all fairness, the former player-turned-analyst took it in good humor, but there's no denying that Barkley loves his donuts.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals

By Aaron Abhishek
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."

By Aaron Abhishek
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
NBA Media

LeBron James Becomes First On The All-Time 20-Point Games List

By Orlando Silva
20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History

By Nick Mac
20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison

By Nick Mac
Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

By Aaron Abhishek
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant Says The Grizzlies Would Have Beat The Warriors In 2022 Playoffs Without Injuries: "I Felt Like We Had It.”
NBA Media

Ja Morant Says The Grizzlies Would Have Beat The Warriors In 2022 Playoffs Without Injuries: "I Felt Like We Had It.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."
NBA Media

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."

By Gautam Varier
Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss
NBA Media

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

By Gautam Varier