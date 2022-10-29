Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals

Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley loves his food, and that hasn't been a secret. During his time in the league, there were ample instances of how much he relished what he wanted, and out of the vault comes another hilarious story.

There was a time when 'The Round Mound of Rebound' felt like munching on some donuts, and note that he was very particular that they were Krispy Kreme. In fact, he just wanted to eat them all day.

In a recent interview, he recollected the time he ordered a dozen of them and split them throughout the day. You can view the clip below:

“I broke it up into three meals. It was one Sunday morning and I said, ‘I just want some Krispy Kreme.’ So, I ordered a dozen, and I says, ‘Imma break it up into three meals.’ That’s all I ate the whole day."

"I had some restraint. I ate some about 9 o’clock in the morning, I ate some about 2 o’clock in the afternoon and I ate about 7 o’clock at night. It was a great meal day. “I am proud of that. I could have ate them all in one sitting. Cause I told you, boy when that hot sign on, your car just going into that little hot sign. That hot sign is dangerous.”

No one's doubting that one. Not one bit.

NBA Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley's History With Krispy Kreme Is Quite The Story

Barkley's love for Krispy Kreme is more than just the usual, so much so that he can take a whiff of a donut and know whether it was from the popular food chain while also being teased about it. A video of him doing the donut test did the rounds on YouTube.

The producers of the TNT show also made it extra special by gifting Barkley 53 boxes of donuts for his birthday to mark the number, and hasn't shied away from taking digs at the former MVP.

One of the instances also sees Shaq poke fun at him during one of the segments on the show. Speaking about the San Antonio Spurs, Barkley was trying to tell the hosts, including Kenny Smith, about what coach Greg Popovich was trying to tell him, and Shaq's reply out of the blue said, "Stop eating?"

In all fairness, the former player-turned-analyst took it in good humor, but there's no denying that Barkley loves his donuts.