Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report offered some clarity on his bombshell reveal-all interview with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Some of the veteran's comments blew up the internet, and speaking to NBA TV in the aftermath of the interview, the journalist shared his thoughts on how the interview came about and the mindset Durant was in when he sat down with Haynes to answer his questions.

There was also a hint of his relationship with Durant as he detailed why he felt the Nets star shared the details of his trade, and his comments on his teammates, among other things.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the two-part clip:

My @NBATV hit on how the Kevin Durant @BleacherReport interview came about, his demeanor, and what I took from our conversation.

And in response, Durant replied to Haynes with a simple thank you.

"Thank you Chris"

The interview also saw Durant garner flak on social media and from analysts for his comments about the starters and even for the reason behind his trade.

Durant's comments on his starters were one of the more discussed topics on social media, and the fans didn't hold back at taking shots at the forward.

In his interview, Durant named the starters who he would take the floor with, asking what was expected from that group. Haynes said the quotes were pulled up without complete context.

Look I know that's been the quotes that have been circulating on social media, and dissected on multiple TV platforms. I get it, I knew it when I wrote it, that was what caught people's attention. But, if you read the entire story, after those quotes when he was naming his starting five, he wasn't saying it like, "this is the team he can't with". He's saying that these guys are the guys that are put into this position that is not expected to be in this position right now."

While the interview continues to do the rounds and brickbats continue to pour, Durant and the Nets seem to have shut out the noise and focus on their season, especially going by his response to Haynes.

After their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, they pulled off a win against a stiff Portland Trail Blazers unit and will face the Memphis Grizzlies next.

