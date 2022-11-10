Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Wants To Be In Attendance When LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The NBA's All-Time Top Scorer

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers may be having a poor 2022-23 NBA season, but LeBron James is still having a somewhat good season. James is on pace to break yet another record this season. Yes, we are talking about none other than passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time top scorer.

James and Jabbar are unarguably two of the best players to ever step foot in the league. Even when we compare their respective careers in the NBA, they are almost neck-to-neck in most categories.

LBJ has openly stated that he has no relationship with Kareem. It was a bit surprising to hear at first, but there are still many who are rooting for the King to break Kareem's record this season.

Ty Lue Gets Honest About LeBron James Being On Heels Of Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record

The Lakers recently locked horns against the Los Angeles Clippers. It ended up being the 9th defeat of the Purple and Gold this season. During the postgame conference, the head coach of the Clippers, Ty Lue, was asked about his thoughts on LeBron breaking KAJ's all-time scoring record.

"The biggest thing is the hard work that he has put in. To come in at 18 years old and be on top for as long as he has, to meet all the standards and all the pressures that he had coming out of high school, he surpassed that and more. People didn't think he would be this [good]. Just all the hard work and dedication that he has put in. And then, you know, being a pass-first guy, and now have a chance to be the all-time leading scorer, that's huge. Hopefully, we're in town, coz I'm coming to that game. If we have a game, I still might come for the game. That's a big accomplishment. I love Bron – everything he's done for me and everything he stands for."

Lue has a close relationship with James, thanks to the time when he coached James for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Lue has high hopes for James and wouldn't miss the game when he breaks Kareem's record, former NBA big man John Salley gave a shocking reason behind why LeBron will never break the said record. Well, as things stand right now, it would take a miracle to stop James from breaking this record.

