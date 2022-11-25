Skip to main content

Clippers Insider Says Paul George And Kawhi Leonard May Not Return Until December

The Los Angeles Clippers are running into some familiar problems as we are over a month into the regular season and the two star players of the Clippers are already struggling to stay healthy. 

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed their last game due to different reasons, with Leonard suffering an ankle sprain and George dealing with a pulled hamstring. Given the injury history of these 2 players and how unsustainable their health has been, the Clippers might move to be cautious and not bring the 2 stars back onto the court in the last week of November.

The Clippers didn't get their season off to a hot start but are sitting comfortably toward the top of the table with 11 wins and 8 losses after showing great form in the last few weeks.

Will The Clippers Ever Be Healthy Enough For A Title Run?

Coming into the season, many people had the Clips as championship favorites. However, their inconsistent health seems to affect their season always. Paul George struggled for health in their first season together in 2019-20 before a fully-healthy Clippers choked a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets and were eliminated.  

The 2021 Clippers looked like the best version of themselves but couldn't beat the Phoenix Suns without Kawhi Leonard, who tore his ACL in the previous season. That kept him out for the 2022 Playoffs, where the Clippers failed to qualify after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

The time off in December can hopefully lead the Clippers to be healthy through the winter and keep that energy through spring, heading into the playoffs. 

