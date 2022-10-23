De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."

The 2017 NBA Draft was full of talent. With players like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and more, that draft class presented players with big talents that could become solid stars in the league in the following years.

While some players like Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball failed to make a huge impact on their respective teams, others are still trying to compete and take their squads to reach new heights. De'Aaron Fox is one of them who is still trying to make it to the playoffs, but things haven't gone in his favor so far.

Being a part of the Sacramento Kings, Fox has struggled to get things going, despite being an electrifying and solid player. However, he's been unable to translate his good game into wins and some playoff appearances for the Kings.

Back in the day, Fox could have landed in another struggling team, but he didn't want to go there and canceled his scheduled workout with them. He ended up going to Sacramento, and becoming the leader of that team. During the most recent episode of the Draymond Green show, Fox revealed that he didn't want to go to Phoenix.

"I knew Boston was going to take JT and then there was Phoenix. And Phoenix at the time had just gave, they just gave Brandon Knight like 80 million. Bledsoe is on a crazy deal. I'm like I don't want to do that so I canceled my workout... Me and Devin Booker would've been a nice backcourt."

Fox is right when he said he would have created a nice duo with Devin Booker in Arizona, but that could have changed everything for him and his current team. Booker has found the right partner in Chris Paul, reaching the NBA Finals in 2021, and recorded the best record in the league last season.

As for Fox, he's been unable to make it to the playoffs and this season, he aspires to end that drought with an interesting team full of youth and experience.